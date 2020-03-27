Sompo Global Risk Solutions Continues To Expand Capabilities With Addition Of Deputy Head Of Life Sciences Industry Vertical

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Michael P. Carroll has been appointed Senior Vice President and Deputy Head of Life Sciences for Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS), reporting to Lisa Davis.

As a key member of the Sompo GRS senior leadership team, Mr. Carroll will be responsible for driving the continued development of the company’s Life Sciences platform. He brings over 30 years of technical underwriting experience at Chubb to Sompo GRS. During his tenure with Chubb, Mr. Carroll spent 19 years building and leading underwriting practices focused on serving the biotechnology and life sciences industries and served as Chubb’s subject matter expert for contract research organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from American University and serves as a member of the Biotechnological Business Development Council. Mr. Carroll will initially be based in Raleigh, NC.

Lisa Davis, Executive Vice President of Sompo Global Risk Solutions, commented, “Whether through the introduction of new products and services or adding new talent to our team, we continue to expand our capabilities to further differentiate our Life Sciences vertical in the marketplace. Michael’s deep industry expertise and technical underwriting experience will play a critical role in further enhancing our ability to anticipate and meet the risk management needs of our clients. We are excited to have him be a part of the Sompo GRS Life Sciences team.”

Michael Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Sompo Global Risk Solutions added, “Michael’s extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience will accelerate the profitable growth and expansion of our Life Sciences industry vertical. His proven track record in leading and growing client-focused underwriting teams in this space will enable us to offer our innovative underwriting approach and white-glove service model to even more Life Sciences clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Sompo GRS team.”

Sompo GRS offers comprehensive multi-line capabilities targeted to accounts in select industry verticals including real estate, hospitality, financial institutions, life sciences and professional services, in addition to Asian companies with operations in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as global parametric climate and weather products. Sompo GRS services small, middle-market and large accounts across property, general liability, package, workers’ compensation, auto, umbrella and environmental lines of business and provides a client-centric white-glove service approach to each account, delivered by dedicated teams encompassing underwriting, actuarial, claims and risk control specialists.

About Sompo International

Sompo Global Risk Solutions is part of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International), a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: [email protected]