Sompo International Announces Agricultural Insurance Partnership With Portuguese MGA ATLAS

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that their global agriculture platform, AgriSompo, has entered into a partnership with Portuguese Managing General Agent ATLAS Segurmina (“ATLAS”), to offer innovative crop insurance solutions to the agricultural sector in Portugal.

AgriSompo combines extensive technical expertise and global capabilities to deliver leading insurance and reinsurance solutions to meet the needs of agri-businesses in key markets around the world. ATLAS has deep crop insurance expertise and strong ties to the Portuguese and EU Crop market. AgriSompo will partner with ATLAS to initially offer a variety of traditional crop insurance products and will expand into new products and coverages to help address the evolving needs of farming operations in Portugal.

Mr. Kris Lynn, Chairman, AgriSompo and Senior Vice President, Global Agriculture, Sompo International commented, “In addition to increasing AgriSompo’s presence in key agriculture markets worldwide, this new partnership will enable us to introduce innovative agriculture products and technologies tailored to this region. By combining Sompo International’s experience developing leading-edge crop insurance products with ATLAS’ strong network and reputation in the Portuguese crop market, we will deliver meaningful solutions that address the evolving insurance needs of these clients.

Frederico Bernardino, Chief Executive Officer, ATLAS commented, “Sompo International’s extensive agriculture insurance capabilities and breadth of products, will enable ATLAS to provide enhanced risk solutions to the Portuguese agriculture community. We look forward to working closely with Sompo International and the AgriSompo team to expand and increase our offerings, providing additional value to our mutual clients.”

AgriSompo is global integrated underwriting, technology and distribution platform delivering both traditional and innovative insurance, reinsurance and financial products to agriculture partners worldwide. AgriSompo combines global reach, financial strength, knowledgeable underwriting, and specialized product expertise with cutting-edge analytics to best meet our clients’ risk management needs. Leveraging the broad licensing of our parent, Sompo Holdings, Inc., our clients around the globe have direct access to our dedicated team of agricultural experts who deliver tailored solutions for each client’s unique exposures.

ATLAS is a leading agricultural sector Managing General Agent, headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, focused on delivering traditional and progressive insurance solutions to crop farmers in the evolving Portuguese agriculture market. ATLAS is committed to, and continues to, build out its suite of product offerings to meet the needs of Portuguese agribusinesses.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: [email protected]