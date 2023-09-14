Bob Thaker to head UK Commercial P&C Insurance business

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced a new leadership team for its UK commercial P&C insurance business unit.

Bob Thaker has been named CEO, Commercial P&C Insurance, Sompo International, UK, reporting to Julian James, CEO, Global Markets for Sompo International. Ian Keegan will be responsible for the London Market Wholesale & Specialty division and Mike Reid will lead the UK Commercial Lines division. Both will report into Mr. Thaker.

Mr. Thaker has also been appointed CEO of Sompo International’s UK business legal entity and Mr. Keegan appointed as its CUO, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. James said, “Sompo International has a strong presence in the London Market and a growing footprint across the UK. With a dedicated Sompo UK leadership team, we can more seamlessly execute on our strategy and get closer to our broker partners and clients across the UK to provide solutions that are more aligned with their needs. We continue to simplify our structure while ensuring consistency in our underwriting appetite and risk controls across our commercial insurance businesses in Global Markets.”

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With more than 9000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Sompo International contacts:

Cara Gallagher

Global Head of Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Robyn Fonde

Global Head of Media, PR and Advertising

Phone: +1 914 246 0241

Email: rfonde@sompo-intl.com

Nicola Burgoyne

Head of Marketing & Communications, Global Markets

Phone: +44 (0)7721 669129

Email: nburgoyne@sompo-intl.com