PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Dr. Cornelia Röskau as CEO of their European legal entity SI Insurance (Europe), SA (SIIE), pending regulatory approval. Based in Luxembourg, Dr. Röskau will be responsible for the day-to-day management and direction of SIIE.

Dr. Röskau will succeed Thomas Brazil as he relocates to Switzerland to take on a new role as Head of Strategic Implementation, Continental Europe Insurance.

Mr. Ralph Brand, Sompo International’s President, Continental Europe Insurance, said, “With two decades of international experience, Cornelia has extensive market knowledge, combined with a cutting-edge skillset and strong leadership qualities that will help drive our continued expansion in Continental Europe. Having lived and worked in multiple countries, she has a deep understanding of European jurisdictions, regulations and cultures which will translate well for the truly international scope of this position.”

Dr. Röskau has over 20 years of management and business development experience. She has held senior leadership roles in Luxembourg, Germany and Austria and joins Sompo International from Globality Health, Luxembourg, where she was managing director and a member of the board of directors.

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With more than 9000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

