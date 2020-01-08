Sompo International Appoints David Carter to Chief Underwriting Officer, Executive Vice President, Global Risk Solutions

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that David Carter has been appointed Chief Underwriting Officer and Executive Vice President of the Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS) strategic business unit, reporting to Michael Chang. As a key member of the Sompo GRS senior leadership team, David will assume a strategic management role and will have oversight of underwriting strategies, new product innovation, and underwriting guidelines along with expense and profitability management. In this role, David will leverage his vast experience to help Sompo GRS continue its exciting profitable growth trajectory through our client-centric service approach, introducing new and innovative products, and through the expansion of our network of retail brokers and agents across the U.S. and Mexico.

David brings with him over 30 years of experience in the industry, specializing in middle market, specialty and financial products. He began his career at Aetna before spending 17 years at Travelers Insurance where he held various underwriting and leadership positions in National Property, First Party as well as their Middle Market group. David then moved to the The Hartford Insurance Company for 7 years where he was Executive Vice President and Head of their Middle Market division. Most recently, David served as the Chief Insurance Officer of an Insuretech start-up.

Michael Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo Global Risk Solutions commented, “David’s creativity and expertise in evaluating innovative approaches to underwriting and risk management will be invaluable to the continued profitable, fast growth that Sompo GRS is expected to achieve through our integrated industry vertical model. In his role, David will help us continue to enhance the Sompo GRS experience, adding to our white glove service model and ultimately benefiting our clients. David’s track record of leading teams that deliver superior client service and excellent results make him an ideal fit for the Sompo GRS executive team. We are very pleased to have him join our organization.”

Sompo GRS offers comprehensive multi-line capabilities targeted to accounts in select industry verticals including real estate, hospitality, financial institutions, life sciences and professional services, in addition to Asian companies with operations in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as Global Weather products. Sompo GRS services small, middle market and large accounts across property, general liability, package, workers’ compensation, auto, umbrella and environmental lines of business and provides a client-centric white glove service approach to each account, delivered by dedicated teams encompassing underwriting, actuarial, claims and risk control specialists.

About Sompo International

Sompo GRS is part of Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contacts

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications

Phone: +1 917 421 4973

Email: [email protected]

Portland Communications

Steffan Williams

Phone: +1 44 (0)20 7554 1800

Email: [email protected]