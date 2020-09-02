Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sompo International Appoints Distribution Head to Expand London, Europe and Bermuda Insurance Business

Sompo International Appoints Distribution Head to Expand London, Europe and Bermuda Insurance Business

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Mr. Brendan Plessis as Executive Vice President, Distribution, International Insurance. In this newly created role, Mr. Plessis will lead the strategic development of broker and client relationships, with a focus on maximizing profitable growth and potential new business opportunities in London, Europe and Bermuda.

Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: “As we continue our ongoing transformation and the significant expansion of our London, European and Bermuda platforms in the near term, Brendan’s depth and breadth of experience in both underwriting and broking businesses across a variety of markets will be a great asset to our growth. While our brokers and clients recognize that Sompo International is a global leader with significant capability and excellent talent, we must continue to reach a wider range of audiences to deliver on our ambitions.

“Clients want and need business partners with the global scale, appetite and expertise to help successfully manage existing and new landscapes of risks. Sompo International has the wherewithal to be that partner.”

Mr. Plessis has over two decades of experience in the insurance industry in a variety of broking and underwriting roles. Prior to joining Sompo International he spent five years at XL Catlin as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Emerging Markets. Before that he was a Managing Director of Guy Carpenter in Singapore and held senior roles at Willis Re and Gallagher Re.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: [email protected]

Luther Pendragon
Will Mutton
Phone: + 44 7827 903973
Email: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.