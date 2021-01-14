Sompo International Appoints Richard Brown To Lead New London Market & International Insurance Property Business

Breaking News
PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Mr. Richard Brown to lead a new team focusing on property business through retail distribution channels in the UK, Europe and selected international territories including the Middle East and Israel.

Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: “Our ambition is to deliver solutions for our clients and broker partners that help them to achieve effective risk transfer. By expanding our offering into the retail market, the new team will build on the success of our existing property expertise, which has a global wholesale focus, and offer our capacity and appetite to develop much closer ties to major corporates and international multi-nationals.”

Mr. Brown most recently served as Head of Property and Marine Lines at Generali and brings a wealth of expertise, with nearly three decades of UK and International property risk underwriting experience, to this new position.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher[email protected]

Luther Pendragon
Will Mutton
Phone: + 44 7827 903973
Email: [email protected]  

