Sompo International Names New Head of Asian Risk Solutions in the U.S.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Ms. Sara Gundersen as Executive Vice President, Asian Risk Solutions Segment Leader within its Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS) business unit.

In her new role, Ms. Gundersen will lead the growth strategy, underwriting discipline, production, business and product development, expense control and profitability for the Sompo GRS U.S. Asian Risk Solutions team which focuses on large, middle and small Asian-based accounts with U.S. operations, including the unit’s global Japanese clients. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President – Eastern Territory, Financial Institutions and Professional Services P&C Industry Vertical Leader for Sompo GRS and Large Accounts Casualty Underwriting Manager for the Sompo GRS Asian Risk Solutions segment. Ms. Gundersen has over 20 years of experience in various underwriting and management positions in the industry, including 15 years at Chubb where she served as Vice President and leader of the middle market underwriting practice. She will report to Michael Chang and continue to be based in New York.

Mr. Michael Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo Global Risk Solutions at Sompo International, said: “We are thrilled that Sara will lead our Asian Risk Solutions business in the U.S. As one of our industry vertical leaders, she has helped to develop and strengthen client relationships in our target markets and demonstrated her ability to take an integrated approach to underwriting, claims and risk control to deliver white glove service to our clients and brokers. We are excited to put Sara’s extensive underwriting and leadership experience to work on behalf of our Asian-interest accounts in the U.S.”  

Sompo GRS provides a client-centric white-glove service approach by offering comprehensive multi-line capabilities to accounts in select industry verticals including real estate, hospitality, financial institutions, life sciences, technology and professional services. Taking a holistic approach to risk management, the unit offers commercial property, primary casualty (general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation), lead umbrella, and environmental coverages, as well as parametric natural catastrophe products to small, middle-market and large accounts across target industry verticals in the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Sompo GRS also offers the same level of sophisticated services and coverages to Asian-interest accounts in the U.S. and Mexico.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries.

For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

