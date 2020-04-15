Sompo International’s Continuing Transformation Leads to the Creation of a One Company Market Platform in London

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that as part of the ongoing transformation of Sompo International, the insurer will be consolidating its London presence into one company market platform. This will mean that, from January 2021, it will no longer write business from Endurance at Lloyd’s (EAL) or Syndicate 5151. All renewals and new business will be written from Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited.

Mr. John Charman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sompo International Holdings Ltd. and CEO Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business, Sompo Holdings, Inc. said “Our decision to focus our activities in London on a single company platform reflects the unique strength of Sompo’s global reach, brand, ratings and financial stability. Having one single platform will allow us to continue to profitably grow our business and deliver superior value and solutions to our clients and distribution partners. With Sompo International’s rating equivalent to Lloyd’s, we can utilize that rating and our existing operation to be an even more streamlined and efficient provider of risk solutions whilst maintaining a meaningful and diversified trading relationship with Lloyd’s in the years to come.”

Julian James, CEO International Insurance said; “Our ambition is to grow our London Market and European business significantly in the near term. Sompo International is now recognized by our brokers and clients as a global leader with significant capability and excellent talent. With one platform, we will be able to provide them with efficient access to the very best products and services, underpinned by highly rated security.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest properties and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contacts

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: [email protected]

Luther Pendragon

Caroline Wagstaff

Phone: 0207 618 9158

Email: [email protected]