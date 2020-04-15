Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sompo International’s Continuing Transformation Leads to the Creation of a One Company Market Platform in London

Sompo International’s Continuing Transformation Leads to the Creation of a One Company Market Platform in London

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that as part of the ongoing transformation of Sompo International, the insurer will be consolidating its London presence into one company market platform. This will mean that, from January 2021, it will no longer write business from Endurance at Lloyd’s (EAL) or Syndicate 5151. All renewals and new business will be written from Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited.

Mr. John Charman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sompo International Holdings Ltd. and CEO Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business, Sompo Holdings, Inc. said “Our decision to focus our activities in London on a single company platform reflects the unique strength of Sompo’s global reach, brand, ratings and financial stability. Having one single platform will allow us to continue to profitably grow our business and deliver superior value and solutions to our clients and distribution partners. With Sompo International’s rating equivalent to Lloyd’s, we can utilize that rating and our existing operation to be an even more streamlined and efficient provider of risk solutions whilst maintaining a meaningful and diversified trading relationship with Lloyd’s in the years to come.”

Julian James, CEO International Insurance said; “Our ambition is to grow our London Market and European business significantly in the near term. Sompo International is now recognized by our brokers and clients as a global leader with significant capability and excellent talent. With one platform, we will be able to provide them with efficient access to the very best products and services, underpinned by highly rated security.”

About Sompo International
Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest properties and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contacts
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: [email protected]

Luther Pendragon
Caroline Wagstaff
Phone: 0207 618 9158
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.