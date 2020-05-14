Sonatype Expands Executive Team with Cybersecurity and Open Source Experts

Brooke Motta joins as VP Sales and Shawn Basak joins as VP Strategic Programs

Fulton, MD, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonatype, the market leader in open source governance and software supply chain management, today announced that Brooke Motta and Shawn Basak have joined the company’s executive leadership team. In her role, Brooke will oversee sales of Sontype’s Nexus Platform for the western region of the United States. Shawn will manage and execute value creation programs and strategic transformation initiatives across the enterprise.

“We are excited to have Brooke join us with her deep cybersecurity and industry expertise. Additionally, Shawn’s extensive knowledge of the software composition analysis (SCA) space and experience aligning customer goals and leading growth strategies will serve us well as we continue to scale our business in the months and years ahead”, said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype.

Motta has twenty years of experience managing high-energy, productive sales forces, previously leading teams at Wallarm, BugCrowd and ThousandEyes. Her background includes tenure at six startups in the cyber security space, one of which she helped grow from incubation to $100 million in revenue.

Basak was previously General Manager of Revenue Growth at Black Duck by Synopsys, a position held after two internal promotions leading business development and strategic alliances. In these roles, he was responsible for designing and launching go-to-market programs and products for emerging growth verticals. He also executed growth strategies at Workato and served as a growth strategy consultant with The Cambridge Group.

Sonatype continues to accrue accolades for its culture and leadership acumen. Recent honors include placement on Fast Company’s “Top 50 Workplace for Innovators”. The company also ranked #6 in the Washington Post’s Great Place to Work list last Spring.

Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 300 employees, over 1,000 enterprise customers, and is trusted by over 10 million software developers. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance.

