Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sonatype Expands Executive Team with Cybersecurity and Open Source Experts

Sonatype Expands Executive Team with Cybersecurity and Open Source Experts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Brooke Motta joins as VP Sales and Shawn Basak joins as VP Strategic Programs

Fulton, MD, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonatype, the market leader in open source governance and software supply chain management, today announced that Brooke Motta and Shawn Basak have joined the company’s executive leadership team. In her role, Brooke will oversee sales of Sontype’s Nexus Platform for the western region of the United States. Shawn will manage and execute value creation programs and strategic transformation initiatives across the enterprise.

“We are excited to have Brooke join us with her deep cybersecurity and industry expertise. Additionally, Shawn’s extensive knowledge of the software composition analysis (SCA) space and experience aligning customer goals and leading growth strategies will serve us well as we continue to scale our business in the months and years ahead”, said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype.

Motta has twenty years of experience managing high-energy, productive sales forces, previously leading teams at Wallarm, BugCrowd and ThousandEyes. Her background includes tenure at six startups in the cyber security space, one of which she helped grow from incubation to $100 million in revenue.

Basak was previously General Manager of Revenue Growth at Black Duck by Synopsys, a position held after two internal promotions leading business development and strategic alliances. In these roles, he was responsible for designing and launching go-to-market programs and products for emerging growth verticals. He also executed growth strategies at Workato and served as a growth strategy consultant with The Cambridge Group. 

Sonatype continues to accrue accolades for its culture and leadership acumen. Recent honors include placement on Fast Company’s “Top 50 Workplace for Innovators”. The company also ranked #6 in the Washington Post’s Great Place to Work list last Spring. 

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 300 employees, over 1,000 enterprise customers, and is trusted by over 10 million software developers. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance.

For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

###

CONTACT: Cole Garry
Mission North for Sonatype
480-818-0734
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.