Software Supply Chain Management Platform Helps Customers Reduce Risk, Speed Software Development

Fulton, Md., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonatype announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Sonatype can better meet customers’ needs and assure mutual commitment from AWS and Sonatype. AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive program evaluation to gain acceptance into the program.

“Our acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program marks an exciting milestone for Sonatype and its expanding relationship with AWS, and is further confirmation of our industry-leading software supply chain management capabilities,” said Bruce Gordon, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales & Alliances at Sonatype. “By leveraging AWS expertise, Sonatype is further poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that provide secure, efficient, and scalable software development processes to enterprises everywhere.”

Available in AWS Marketplace , the Sonatype Application Security Platform – which includes Sonatype Lifecycle and Sonatype Repository Firewall – seamlessly integrates into existing developer workflows, enabling engineering teams to block malicious code, automate policy enforcement, improve incident response times, and deliver quality code faster. Sonatype Repository Firewall has prevented more than $1.5 billion in losses from malicious attacks, and enterprises that work with Sonatype experience an 80% reduction in developer time spent researching, securing approval of and downloading quality open source software (OSS) components. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers rely on Sonatype’s solutions to help them rapidly deliver and maintain secure software.

You can find and procure Sonatype solutions in AWS Marketplace here . For more information on the Sonatype Platform, please visit www.sonatype.com/products/software-supply-chain-management .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. Recognized by globally renowned analysts as a leader in the industry, Sonatype enables organizations to innovate faster in a highly competitive market. We allow engineers to develop software fearlessly and focus on building products that power businesses. Sonatype researchers have analyzed more than 120 million open source components – 40x more than its competitors – and the Sonatype platform has automatically blocked over 125,000 malicious components from entering developers’ code. Enabling high-quality, secure software helps organizations meet their business needs and those of their customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on our tools and guidance to be ambitious, move fast and do it securely. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.

