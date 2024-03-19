Sonatype’s SBOM Manager is a powerful, one-stop shop for easy, cost-effective, and compliant SBOM management, monitoring, and distribution

Introducing Sonatype SBOM Manager Sonatype’s SBOM Manager is a powerful, one-stop shop for easy, cost-effective, and compliant SBOM management, monitoring, and distribution

KubeCon Europe – Paris, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Working with the world’s largest enterprises and global policymakers to address the complexities of optimizing your software supply chain with SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials), Sonatype today announced SBOM Manager. This industry-first solution provides an integrated approach to managing SBOMs from third-party vendors, alongside those SBOMs created for your own software, powered by Sonatype’s unique data and security research.

By enabling comprehensive optimization of SBOM management, Sonatype sets a new standard for compliance, scalability, and cybersecurity. Through its seamless management of SBOM generation, collection, categorization, and ongoing monitoring, Sonatype SBOM Manager empowers organizations to achieve unparalleled security and efficiency in their software supply chains, marking a significant advancement on the journey toward integrated and secure software distribution and management.

The digital landscape is witnessing a surge in the demand for greater transparency into software development; from regulations such as the EU’s NIS2 Directive to the US Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity to industry mandates like the PCI Security Standards for financial institutions, and specific requirements for medical device manufacturers in the FD&C Act. These growing requirements underscore the critical need for visibility into software supply chains, making SBOMs an indispensable tool for modern enterprises and government agencies.

“Good software development is the crux of our modern world, and SBOMs have emerged as a critical building block in software quality. The FDA now requires SBOMs for new medical devices, but there will be a trickle-down effect from this regulation. We’re seeing more diversity in use cases, with organizations across industries adopting SBOMs to provide transparency into their software components and supply chains,” said Katie Norton, IDC Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security. “As it becomes a widespread requirement, the challenge will be generating, monitoring, and managing these complex lists of dependencies at scale. Organizations need solutions like Sonatype’s SBOM Manager to help address this growing problem.”

“Organizations depend upon Sonatype Lifecycle to generate SBOMs in their software supply chains everyday, and have for years. But, as software development and distribution continues to evolve, so too do the challenges associated with managing risk, compliance, and technical debt in the third-party software and software components you and your customers rely on,” said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. “Sonatype’s SBOM Manager was developed with a deep understanding of these challenges as a software supply chain pioneer. Now we are introducing the world’s first easy-to-use solution for organizations to not only comply with emerging regulations, but also to enhance their development productivity and security posture through greater transparency and control.”

Key Features and Benefits of Sonatype SBOM Manager include:

A powerful, yet easy to use System of Record for all SBOMs – Comprehensive SBOM Management : Generate both CycloneDX and SPDX SBOM formats with ease to share with internal and external stakeholders such as auditors, regulators, compliance officers, customers. Ingest and import SBOMs from third-party software, including VEX documents, and analyze them to pinpoint components, vulnerabilities, and contextual policy violations. Monitor for policy violations, manage vulnerability disclosures to partners, and report on application risk in a way that makes it easy to understand across business functions, from procurement, to legal, to software engineering. Store SBOMs from any source to create your own SBOM repository that you can continuously review and manage, ensuring complete visibility and control

: Enhanced Compliance : Stay ahead of global regulations with tools designed to ensure continuous compliance, reducing the risk of penalties and reputational damage.

Stay ahead of global regulations with tools designed to ensure continuous compliance, reducing the risk of penalties and reputational damage. Advanced Security: Proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities within the software supply chain, enhancing your security posture and protecting against potential breaches.

Proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities within the software supply chain, enhancing your security posture and protecting against potential breaches. Strategic Advantage: Leverage Sonatype’s superior data and deep expertise in SBOMs and component scanning to gain a competitive edge in software security and compliance.

Leverage Sonatype’s superior data and deep expertise in SBOMs and component scanning to gain a competitive edge in software security and compliance. Optimize Efficiency: Sonatype SBOM Manager significantly reduces the manual effort and complexity involved in handling SBOMs by automating SBOM generation, management, and monitoring. It also helps prioritize what issues need to be addressed first directly in the workflow.

Initially available as a SaaS solution, on-premise and air-gapped versions will be available in the fall of 2024.

“With new regulations pushing for SBOMs, many are left wondering what to do with them. Without practical application, SBOMs risk being ignored and merely filed away,” said Brian Fox, CTO of Sonatype. “At Sonatype, we address this issue head-on. Our SBOM Manager turns these ingredient lists into actionable assets, allowing organizations to actually use their SBOMs for improving security and compliance. It’s about making SBOMs work for you, not just collecting them.”

Sonatype’s SBOM Manager is not simply a tool, but a strategic asset for any organization wanting to excel in today’s fast-paced and regulation-heavy digital world. It represents over 15 years of Sonatype’s commitment to innovation, security, and compliance in the software industry.

This announcement comes on the heels of another first-of-its-kind feature Sonatype released earlier this year, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) component detection which extended the ability to create AI bills of materials (AI BOM).

Currently available for preview, the Sonatype SBOM Manager will be generally available in June 2024. To learn more about Sonatype SBOM Manager and to get a free sample SBOM report today, visit https://www.sonatype.com/products/sonatype-sbom-manager.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain optimization company. We provide the world’s best software supply chain optimization technology and intelligence, empowering enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world’s largest repository of Java open source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com .

