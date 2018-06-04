Sonatype to Live Stream Inaugural Nexus User Conference

More than 1,500 people participating online with free access to 25 customer led sessions
FULTON, MD, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonatype, the leader in automated open source governance and DevSecOps, will host over 1,500 people at it’s inaugural Nexus User Conference, June 6 – 7, 2018. The event will be live streamed and is completely free for all attendees, removing traditional barriers to conference attendance such as cost and days away from the office. Live Q&A with all speakers is available via Slack.
The program is carefully curated to provide attendees with real insights from CI/CD and DevSecOps practitioners, such as:
- ABN-AMRO: Stefan Simenon, Head of COE, Software Development & Tooling
- Aetna: DJ Schleen, DevOps Security Architect
- BIDS Trading: Jim Bird, CTO
- Comcast: Larry Maccherone
- CloudBees: Brian Dawson, DevOps Evangelist
- Delta Airlines: Jasmine James, Development Tools Engineer
- Fannie Mae: Barry Snyder, Leader, Innovator, Technologist
- General Dynamics IT: Sarah Elkins, Configuration Manager
- Genome.One: Tuda Groza, CTO
- Intuit: Shannon Lietz, Red Team and DevSecOps Lead
- Kaiser Permanente: Xin Xu, Development Manager
- Sonatype: Wayne Jackson, CEO
- Sonatype: Brian Fox, Co-founder and CTO
- TaskTop: David Slater, Engineering Manager
- Twistlock: John Morello, CTO
“With so many amazing stories from Sonatype customers, we wanted to ensure everyone in our community had the same access to learn and share from one another. We’ve effectively open sourced our conference to bring our community together rather than divide it by those with budget or a convenient geolocation,” said Derek Weeks, VP and DevOps Advocate at Sonatype. “We are not only live streaming the content, we’ve built an interactive venue for creative thinking, authentic conversations and open learning.”
In addition to the live streamed content, all participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers, and of each other, via a live Slack Q&A channel. For those unable to attend live, all sessions will be recorded and available to watch on demand.
Resources
- Register for the event
- Build a personalized agenda
- Sign into the Slack Q&A channel
About Sonatype
More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype’s Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Sonatype is privately held with investments from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Accel Partners, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, and Goldman Sachs. Learn more at www.sonatype.com.
Attachment
- SON_NexusConf_logo_1
CONTACT: Elissa Walters Sonatype [email protected]