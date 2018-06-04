Sonatype to Live Stream Inaugural Nexus User Conference

More than 1,500 people participating online with free access to 25 customer led sessions

FULTON, MD, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonatype, the leader in automated open source governance and DevSecOps, will host over 1,500 people at it’s inaugural Nexus User Conference, June 6 – 7, 2018. The event will be live streamed and is completely free for all attendees, removing traditional barriers to conference attendance such as cost and days away from the office. Live Q&A with all speakers is available via Slack.

The program is carefully curated to provide attendees with real insights from CI/CD and DevSecOps practitioners, such as:

ABN-AMRO : Stefan Simenon, Head of COE, Software Development & Tooling

: Stefan Simenon, Head of COE, Software Development & Tooling Aetna : DJ Schleen, DevOps Security Architect

: DJ Schleen, DevOps Security Architect BIDS Trading : Jim Bird, CTO

: Jim Bird, CTO Comcast : Larry Maccherone

: Larry Maccherone CloudBees: Brian Dawson, DevOps Evangelist

Brian Dawson, DevOps Evangelist Delta Airlines: Jasmine James, Development Tools Engineer

Jasmine James, Development Tools Engineer Fannie Mae : Barry Snyder, Leader, Innovator, Technologist

: Barry Snyder, Leader, Innovator, Technologist General Dynamics IT : Sarah Elkins, Configuration Manager

: Sarah Elkins, Configuration Manager Genome.One : Tuda Groza, CTO

: Tuda Groza, CTO Intuit: Shannon Lietz, Red Team and DevSecOps Lead

Shannon Lietz, Red Team and DevSecOps Lead Kaiser Permanente : Xin Xu, Development Manager

: Xin Xu, Development Manager Sonatype : Wayne Jackson, CEO

: Wayne Jackson, CEO Sonatype : Brian Fox, Co-founder and CTO

: Brian Fox, Co-founder and CTO TaskTop : David Slater, Engineering Manager

: David Slater, Engineering Manager Twistlock: John Morello, CTO

“With so many amazing stories from Sonatype customers, we wanted to ensure everyone in our community had the same access to learn and share from one another. We’ve effectively open sourced our conference to bring our community together rather than divide it by those with budget or a convenient geolocation,” said Derek Weeks, VP and DevOps Advocate at Sonatype. “We are not only live streaming the content, we’ve built an interactive venue for creative thinking, authentic conversations and open learning.”

In addition to the live streamed content, all participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers, and of each other, via a live Slack Q&A channel. For those unable to attend live, all sessions will be recorded and available to watch on demand.

