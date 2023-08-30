THORNTON, Colo., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced the appointment of Chad Fletcher as Vice President of Sales.

Fletcher is responsible for Sonder’s corporate travel strategy, which includes leading the global B2B sales organization, forging strategic external partnerships, and growing both new and existing customer verticals. Fletcher was previously Vice President, Global Sales, at Choice Hotels International, Inc., and before that held sales leadership positions at Avis Budget Group, Inc., and DHL Group.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Chad to Sonder at this pivotal time for our corporate travel business. Since launching the category we’ve grown it rapidly, and there are still significant revenue opportunities. Chad brings over two decades of sales expertise, as we continue to scale all segments of corporate travel including corporate housing, group, and business transient,” said Shruti Challa, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonder.

“Sonder’s thoughtfully designed, tech-powered hospitality appeals to the next generation of travelers, and I’m excited to join this dynamic business as it continues to expand globally. I look forward to leading the corporate travel strategy, to connect ever more travelers with the accommodations of tomorrow,” said Chad Fletcher, Vice President of Sales at Sonder.

Sonder formally launched business travel in 2021, and has continued to expand in this area, including strengthening its position on GDS platforms, and adding a significant number of corporate travel accounts. Earlier this year, Sonder announced the launch of group bookings , further expanding its B2B offering.

Sonder offers both hotel and apartment accommodations in prime locations in over 40 markets worldwide, including high key count properties with on-site amenities such as The Arcadian in Boston, Battery Park in NYC, Business Bay in Dubai, Cielo in Mexico City, Maisonneuve in Montreal, and The Witherspoon in Philadelphia. Sonder spaces provide fast, free wi-fi, while many in its portfolio offer a comfortable place to spread out and work remotely, with fully-equipped kitchens, living rooms, multiple bedrooms, and en-suite laundry.

Sonder recently announced the launch of Powered by Sonder , its first dedicated hotel collection, as well as its continued expansion in EMEA and in Florida . A third of Sonder properties received Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards , a 3-fold increase from 2022, placing them in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings worldwide, with two properties in the top 1% of all listings.

Learn more about Sonder for business and group travel here

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com



