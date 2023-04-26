The partnership with the 100% online university will significantly expand the variety of degree programs available to Global Learning Exchange students.

MADISON, Wis., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced that its Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) business, which provides students around the world with affordable access to top-tier online learning solutions coupled with local support resources, has partnered with Colorado State University Global (CSU Global). Through this partnership, CSU Global’s extensive roster of fully online, internationally recognized, career-focused degree and certificate programs will soon be available to Global Learning Exchange students.

As the nation’s first 100% online, regionally accredited nonprofit university, CSU Global is a leader in serving nontraditional students with flexible, affordable programs that prepare them for career success. The university has conferred over 30,000 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates since 2008, serving students in all 50 U.S. states and across the globe. CSU Global offers a number of attractive benefits for students, including free 24/7 academic support resources, tutoring, IT support, dedicated student success counselors, and a variety of career navigation services. CSU Global also prioritizes recruiting faculty with recent and ongoing industry experience and designing courses that align with the real-world applications, workflows, and industry trends to ensure that graduates are well-positioned for success in today’s job market.

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. commented, “CSU Global is an ideal partner for Global Learning Exchange. Our organizations clearly share a deep commitment to student-focused innovation in online learning and our team is very impressed by the extensive support resources that CSU Global makes available to students. Furthermore, the partnership represents a major step toward GLX’s goal of providing students and professionals around the world with a wider landscape of options than traditional online education solutions have offered.”

“As part of our mission to increase access to high-quality learning solutions focused on career readiness for nontraditional students, CSU Global is committed to partnering with organizations that share our value of equitable and workplace-based education,” said CSU Global President Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker. “Global Learning Exchange, through its in-person hubs that provide learners with internet access and professional development support, connects learners across the globe to world-class online education. We are honored to partner with them.”

Global Learning Exchange™ launched its inaugural program in the Bahamas in 2022 and is currently focused on partnership development to support the launch of additional programs in Africa and in several other emerging markets around the world. Representatives recently secured a lease for a new hub location in Johannesburg, South Africa in anticipation of a program launch in the region in 2023-24.

GLX students may begin enrolling at CSU Global for the Spring C Term starting May 15. Additional information on Global Learning Exchange can be accessed here . For more information on CSU Global programs, visit CSUGlobal.edu .

About Global Learning Exchange™

Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) is an innovative education solution designed to provide highly motivated students and professionals around the world with cost-effective access to life-changing higher education opportunities. Through partnerships with top US Universities and skill-based certification partners, Global Learning Exchange offers students a unique proposition: flexible online learning coupled with local, in-person support resources. In each country where its programs are available, Global Learning Exchange operates local hub facilities staffed by a team that provides admission and application assistance, career development resources, and other student support services. To learn more about how Global Learning Exchange is connecting students around the world with the resources they need to pursue their dreams, visit www.globallearningexchange.com .

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™ which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more

