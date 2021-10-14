Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sonicbidder.com Soars With Trifecta of International Online Auto Auctions

Sonicbidder.com Soars With Trifecta of International Online Auto Auctions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Featured Image for Sonicbidder.com

Featured Image for Sonicbidder.com

Featured Image for Sonicbidder.com

LEBANON, Mo., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Though many cars sold at Sonicbidder.com’s Spring Cleaning Auction, it was seen as a modest victory amongst the feats before. When three auctions in three weeks were announced, skeptics dismissed the relatively new company. Nonetheless, frequent consignors returned and new sellers joined. Loyalty and ambition were rewarded as Sonicbidder.com’s trifecta sold MANY cars and defied all expectations. Sonicbidder.com continues to be the foremost online auction platform to sell internationally.

Muscle Car Madness featured iconic Mopars and muscle cars. A lot was riding on its shoulders. The auction would set the tone for the rest of the fall season, and set the tone it did! International bidders, including Sweden and Canada, showed up to buy. A 2008 Ford Mustang Roush 428R GT (Stage 3) hammered for $28,600. A 1965 Corvette Stingray hammered for $80,300 during the sale as well. These numbers came after the world record 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda sold for a show-stopping $1,210,000 a week BEFORE the auction. A testament to the marketing and reach you could receive from Sonicbidder.com.

Momentum continued when Auto Exotix went live. The sale featured rare cars from Europe. The international attention grew as bidders from the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Czech Republic joined the live auction. Ferraris, Porsches, and Formula 1 race cars abounded, but Ferraris dominated the day with $3,355,000 million in bids out of $5,672,750 in the sale. Other noteworthy cars were a 1958 AC Aceca Fast Back Coupe that hammered for $126,500 and a 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud hammering for $84,700. Some of these cars, such as the legendary Michael Schumacher Ferrari Team Motorhome, weren’t even in America when they were being bid for. They were in Germany. Auto Exotix proved Sonicbidder.com can sell anything anywhere at any time.

Sonicbidder.com’s three week auction run closed with Hershey at Home 2021. Though Auto Exotix had a more opulent taste, Hershey at Home had to perform due to it being the follow up to its successful originator in 2020. Sonicbidder.com once again surpassed expectations. A 1914 Jeffery Touring hammered for $39,600, a 1931 Auburn 8-98A Rumble Seat Convertible hammered for $105,600, and a 1913 Stutz Bearcat Speedster hammered for $121,000. Remarkably, one of the very first cars EVER, a 1903 Cadillac Model A, sold for $99,000. Historic value was as high as the turnout with countries like Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Australia represented worldwide. Hershey at Home 2021 secured a record for Sonicbidder.com. Well over $40,000,000 in bids have been placed on the website this year. That’s serious buying power on Sonicbidder.com.

As the holiday season approaches, Sonicbidder.com isn’t slowing down. Up next is their “Christmas Around the World” Auction on December 8th. They are accepting consignments and would love to help you achieve amazing returns on your investments. To find out how you can sell on a world stage, visit their website or contact them by calling (877) 824-3337.

Vault Dog Media, inquiries@sonicbidder.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Sonicbidder.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.