SonicShares™ ETFs Launches a Global Shipping ETF (BOAT)

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SonicShares™ announced the launch today of the SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF (NYSE Arca: BOAT), which seeks to track the Solactive Global Shipping Index (the “Index”). BOAT provides investors with pure play exposure to a portfolio of global companies engaged in maritime shipping.

It is difficult to overstate how important shipping is to international trade and the global economy as around 90% of the world’s trade is carried by sea.1 Without shipping, the bulk transport of raw materials and the import/export of food and manufactured goods would simply be impossible.2 The recent Suez Canal blockage and the current supply chain crisis triggered by a shortage of shipping containers highlights the critical role shipping plays in the manufacturing, distribution and retail sectors. With the economy’s continued reliance on world trade, just-in-time manufacturing and inventory management, we believe our dependence on maritime shipping will continue and that can be good news for shipping industry investors.

“Shipping tends to be an unseen activity for most of us, but about 90 percent of what’s in our homes was shipped here from overseas,” said Paul Somma, the Founder of SonicShares. “It’s one of the many reasons why shipping is considered both the backbone and bellwether of the global economy. BOAT allows investors to participate in the potential growth in shipping, which also means investing in the global economic recovery.”

BOAT’s portfolio of over 50 global maritime shipping stocks gives investors an investment vehicle that can directly benefit from the expected ongoing demand for global shipping services. In addition to its potential for quarterly income, BOAT allows investors to express a bullish view not only on the global maritime shipping industry, but also on the anticipated recovery of the global economy that shipping sustains.

SonicShares partnered with Tidal ETF Services to bring BOAT to market. BOAT is SonicShares’ second ETF offering, joining the recently launched SonicShares™ Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSE Arca: TRYP). TRYP, which debuted in May of this year, is designed for investors looking to take advantage of the global reopening and resulting travel recovery.

About SonicShares™

SonicShares™ is rooted in over a decade of experience developing and pioneering exchange-traded products. SonicShares™ leverages this experience to recognize dominant, large scale trends and, in turn, develops thematic ETFs that seek to provide exposure to companies and sectors that will benefit from such trends. To learn more about SonicShares™, please visit www.sonicshares.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, click here. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Fund Risks: An investment in the Fund is subject to numerous risks including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund, and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for a complete description of principal risks.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. Investments in securities or other instruments of foreign securities involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Companies in the transportation industry, including companies engaged in the water transportation industry, may be adversely affected by economic changes, increases in fuel, operating and insurance costs and adverse labor relations.

Solactive Global Shipping Index – The Index is a rules-based index that seeks to provide exposure to a global portfolio of companies identified as being engaged in the water transportation industry. It is not possible to invest directly in the Index.

