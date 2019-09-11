Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sonim Technologies Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sonim Investors – SONM

Sonim Technologies Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sonim Investors – SONM

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM) to determine whether Sonim or any of its officers violated federal securities laws.

If you invested in Sonim and suffered losses or wish to learn more about Kehoe Law Firm’s securities investigation, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, [email protected], or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected].

On September 10, 2019, Sonim, “a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments,” issued “revised financial guidance for fiscal 2019.” 

Specifically, the Company stated the following:

Net revenues are expected to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million reported in fiscal 2018;
           
GAAP net loss, defined as net revenues less cost of goods sold, selling, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, depreciation, interest, taxes and other expenses, is expected to be up to $15 million;
           
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, is expected to be a loss of up to $5 million. [Emphasis added.]

Sonim also stated that “[s]everal factors have collectively contributed to [Sonim’s] revised financial outlook for fiscal 2019, primarily stemming from changes in U.S. wireless carrier forecasts for the launch of Sonim’s new products as well as launch delays due to software issues related to these new introductions.”

Additionally, the Company stated that it “. . . bases its forecasts on its wireless carrier’s forecasts of their purchase of Sonim’s products. Over the past few weeks, these carriers lowered those forecasts for Sonim’s new product introductions. This summer Sonim had expected, based on customer input, carriers to subsidize Sonim phones post-launch, to place new releases in retail locations, and to sign up push-to-talk customers to Sonim’s new generation of phones. In each of these cases, there have been significant delays and changes in the rollout of these efforts, resulting in a reduction of Sonim’s expected net revenues in the second half of the year.” [Emphasis added.]

Sonim announced it “ . . . has experienced technical challenges related to its XP8 smartphone and other general non-systemic, accessory-related issues in its feature phones, which cumulatively resulted in lost sales momentum. These challenges have diverted resources away from launching smaller Tier 2 carrier customers and, as such, delayed the launch of Sonim devices to their customer base.”

On this news, Sonim shares fell significantly, closing down 46.74% on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring Sonim investors.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.