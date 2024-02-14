MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ordinary shares of Sono Group N.V. (the “Company”) have been suspended from trading on Nasdaq since July 21, 2023. Following the recent announcement from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it will file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to formally complete the delisting of the Company’s ordinary shares, the Company is pleased to outline its strategic initiatives considering this development.