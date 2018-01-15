Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Prices for Tubes & Cores in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. today announced it will raise prices for paper-based tubes and cores by up to 7 percent, depending on product category, effective from shipments beginning on 1st February 2018.

“The increase follows a continued rise in coreboard prices across Europe driven by strong demand and higher recovered paper and energy costs,” said Karsten Kemmerling, Director of Sales and Marketing – Tubes and Cores, Europe. “European coreboard mills are running full, and the cost of Old Corrugated Containers remains at elevated levels and is anticipated to rise further. This tightened supply situation is forcing us to pay higher prices to secure the quantity and quality of board needed for our customers, which we must pass on.”

Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29 tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe.