HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning July 10, 2024. This price action is necessary to offset increased input costs.

Contact Information:

Lisa Weeks

Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

[email protected]

843-383-7524