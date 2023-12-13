HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning February 1, 2024. This price action is necessary to offset increased input costs.

