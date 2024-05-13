HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, is pleased to announce that Sonoco Flexible Packaging has received ISCC PLUS certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification System within their EnviroFlex™ Recycled Content portfolio. This certification brings third party validation of resin sourcing practices at Sonoco’s Morristown, Tennessee facility. With this certification, Sonoco continues to build credibility as the market leader in high performing laminations containing recycled materials.

The ISCC PLUS certification is a voluntary commitment to increase transparency and to ensure the traceability of recycled material throughout the entire supply chain via mass balance. With this certification, Sonoco can provide customers with verifiable materials that contribute to the circular economy, help them meet sustainability commitments, and more broadly support expansion of the recycling infrastructure.

The EnviroFlex Recycled Content line of packaging is a portfolio of custom oxygen, moisture and grease barriers, ideal for a broad range of applications. This line is intended to bring circular practices to flexible packaging while maintaining the highest level of performance and machinability.

“As a Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) chain of custody certified facility, the Morristown operations bring extensive knowledge for validating source materials,” said Laura Buen Abad, Vice President of Technology and Marketing. “Achieving ISCC PLUS certification within our EnviroFlex Recycled Content portfolio showcases our commitment to bringing circularity to flexible packaging.”

EnviroFlex Recycled Content can make a real difference in reducing virgin plastic uses and promoting circularity. With the ISCC PLUS designation, this product line will continue expanding Sonoco’s reach and provide access to innovative packaging solutions that are linked to circular materials.

If you would like to learn more about EnviroFlex Recycled Content or any of Sonoco’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit sonoco.com/enviroflexrecycledcontent.

About ISCC

ISCC, International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, is a leading international certification system for fully traceable, sustainable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains. ISCC certifications are widely recognized, covering sustainable agricultural biomass, biogenic wastes and residues, non-biological renewable materials and recycled carbon-based materials. The development and implementation of certification standards is the basic tool to promote ISCC’s mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bring more sustainability to global markets and supply chains. To date more than 13000 valid ISCC certificates are in use in 138 countries. For more information visit: https://www.iscc-system.org/.

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.®, Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees and communities. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com.

Contact:

Lisa Weeks

843-383-7524

[email protected]