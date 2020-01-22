Sonoco Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies

Third Consecutive Year Listed as Top Packaging/Container Company

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified packaging companies, has been selected to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2020. For the third year in a row, the Company also was listed first in the Packaging/Container industry.

“It is an honor to again lead the packaging sector on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Rob Tiede, Sonoco president and CEO. “It is the principle of Better Packaging. Better Life. that guides our work, and as always, we owe this to our more than 23,000 talented associates.”

FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Executives, directors and analysts rate companies in their own industry on nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success. In the current survey, Sonoco ranked first in the Packaging/Container industry for financial soundness, use of corporate assets, long-term investment value and innovation. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.