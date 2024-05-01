HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Summary:

Generated $166 million of operating cash flow and $80 million of Free Cash Flow

Achieved net income attributable to Sonoco of $65 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $245 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.66 and diluted Adjusted earnings per share of $1.12; higher productivity of $51 million partially offset price/cost pressures and lower volumes

Completed the sale of Protective Solutions on April 1, 2024, as part of our strategy to simplify our portfolio and used the majority of the $82 million cash proceeds to pay down debt

Revised Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect the completed sale of Protective Solutions and reaffirmed operating cash flow guidance

Increased the quarterly dividend on April 17, 2024 for the 41 st consecutive year to $0.52 per share

consecutive year to $0.52 per share Entered a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (“VPPA”) to contract a significant portion of Sonoco’s expected U.S. electricity consumption in 2025 and support Sonoco’s emissions reduction goals

Released our 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report detailing progress on sustainability initiatives

First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended GAAP Results March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Change Net sales1 $ 1,638 $ 1,730 (5 )% Operating profit $ 112 $ 230 (51 )% Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 65 $ 148 (56 )% EPS (diluted) $ 0.66 $ 1.50 (56 )% 1Net sales for the three months ended April 2, 2023 include $33 million from recycling operations. Effective January 1, 2024, recycling operations are conducted as a procurement function, hence, recycling sales margins are only reflected in cost of sales. Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Results2 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Change Adjusted operating profit $ 176 $ 213 (18 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 245 $ 276 (11 )% Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco (“Adjusted Earnings”) $ 111 $ 138 (19 )% Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.12 $ 1.40 (20 )%

2 See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures later in this release.

Net sales decreased 5% to $1.6 billion driven by lower pricing and the treatment of recycling operations as a procurement function beginning January 1, 2024; volumes remained flat as lower volumes offset the benefit of acquisitions

GAAP operating profit decreased to $112 million primarily due to the absence of gains ($72 million) recognized in Q1 2023 related to the sales of the Company’s timberland properties and Sonoco Sustainability Solutions; lower volumes and price/cost were partially offset by higher productivity

Effective tax rates on GAAP and Adjusted Earnings were 21.3% and 25.6%, respectively, in Q1 2024 compared to 24.3% and 24.8%, respectively, in Q1 2023

GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco decreased to $65 million resulting in GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.66

Adjusted Earnings decreased to $111 million resulting in Adjusted EPS (diluted) of $1.12

Adjusted operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $176 million and $245 million, respectively, due to lower volumes in the Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) segment and unfavorable price/cost in the Industrial Packaging (“Industrial”) segment, which were partially offset by higher productivity across the portfolio

“Sonoco delivered first quarter results in line with our expectations”, said Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker. “While the overall demand environment remains muted and price/cost headwinds persist, focused execution and operating discipline delivered $51 million of productivity from value creating capital investments and business simplification initiatives over the past several years. On the strategic front, we continued to make notable progress on portfolio alignment with the sale of our Protective Solutions business, integration of our flexibles and thermoformed businesses, and strengthening our strategic pipeline of both organic and inorganic investment opportunities.”

First Quarter 2024 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer and Industrial, with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Consumer Packaging March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Change Net sales $ 911 $ 958 (5 )% Segment operating profit $ 93 $ 96 (4 )% Segment operating profit margin 10 % 10 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 129 $ 129 — % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 14 % 13 %

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company’s flexible packaging and thermoformed packaging businesses were integrated within the Consumer segment to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and better position the business to accelerate growth

Consumer net sales were down 5% to $911 million as volumes continued to be impacted by lower consumer purchases from inflationary pricing impacts, primarily in snacks and confectionary markets. Metal Packaging experienced year over year growth in aerosol volumes and declines in food volumes

Consumer operating profit decreased 4% to $93 million due to lower volumes and negative price/cost, partially offset by continued strong productivity

Three Months Ended Industrial Paper Packaging March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Change Net sales2 $ 593 $ 616 (4 )% Segment operating profit $ 66 $ 94 (30 )% Segment operating profit margin 11 % 15 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 95 $ 121 (21 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 16 % 20 %

Effective January 1, 2024, we began conducting our recycling operations as a procurement function with recycling sale margins reflected only in cost of sales

Industrial net sales decreased 4% to $593 million driven by lower index-related pricing, continued weakness in global converted products, and the conduct of recycling as a procurement function, which was partially offset by higher demand in paper and revenues from acquisitions

Continued price/cost pressures were partially offset by strong productivity and the benefit from acquisitions which resulted in an operating profit margin of 11% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%

Three Months Ended All Other March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Change Net sales $ 134 $ 156 (14 )% Operating profit $ 17 $ 23 (24 )% Operating profit margin 13 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 21 $ 26 (20 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin1 16 % 17 %

Net sales declined 14% due to lower volumes in temperature assured packaging from product transitions

Operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA declined by 24% and 20%, respectively, from lower volumes and negative price/cost, partially offset by higher productivity

1Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

2Net sales for the three months ended April 2, 2023 include $33 million from recycling operations.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $172 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $152 million as of December 31, 2023

Total debt was $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2024, essentially flat compared to December 31, 2023

On March 31, 2024, the Company had available liquidity of $1.1 billion, including the undrawn availability under its revolving credit facility

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2024 was $166 million, compared to $98 million in the same period of 2023

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first three months of 2024 were $86 million, compared to $12 million for the same period last year, which included net proceeds from the sale of our timberland properties of $71 million

Free Cash Flow for the first three months of 2024 was $80 million compared to $86 million for the same period of 2023. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release

Dividends paid during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased to $50 million compared to $48 million for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year

Guidance(1)

Second Quarter 2024

Adjusted EPS(2): $1.25 to $1.35

Full Year 2024

Adjusted EPS (2) : $5.00 to $5.30

: $5.00 to $5.30 Cash flow from operating activities: $650 million to $750 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $1,050 to $1,090

Commenting on the Company’s outlook, Coker said, “At the midpoint of second quarter 2024 guidance, we expect sequential adjusted earnings per share improvement of 16% over first quarter results from increased sales in metal packaging and trade paper and continued strong productivity across all businesses. We will continue to make progress on our portfolio simplification efforts while remaining focused on financial discipline and returning capital to our shareholders.”

(1)Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of inflation, the continued challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.

(2) Second quarter and full year 2024 GAAP guidance are not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EPS guidance has been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company integrated its flexible packaging and thermoformed packaging businesses within the Consumer segment in order to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and better position the business for accelerated growth. As a result, the Company changed its operating and reporting structure to reflect the way it now manages its operations, evaluates performance, and allocates resources. Beginning this reporting period, the Company’s consumer thermoformed businesses moved from the All Other group of businesses to the Consumer segment. The Company’s Industrial segment was not affected by these changes.

Conference Call Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to further discuss these results beginning at 8:30 am EDT, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees and communities. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “assume,” “believe,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focused,” “future,” “guidance,” “likely,” “may,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “potential,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including second quarter and full year 2024 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof; the Company’s ability to support its customers and manage costs; opportunities for productivity and other operational improvements; price/cost, customer demand and volume outlook; expected benefits from and integration efforts related to acquisitions and divestitures; the Company’s expectations with respect to the VPPA and its contribution to the Company’s emissions reduction goals; the effectiveness of the Company’s strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to capital expenditures, portfolio simplification and capital allocation priorities; the Company’s pipeline of organic and inorganic investment opportunities; the effects of the macroeconomic environment and inflation on the Company and its customers; and the Company’s ability to generate continued value and return capital to shareholders.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to acquisitions (and integrations thereof), divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza), and the Company’s ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the Company’s ability to meet its environmental and sustainability goals, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions; and to meet other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation thereof; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net sales $ 1,637,543 $ 1,729,783 Cost of sales 1,299,990 1,355,355 Gross profit 337,553 374,428 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 193,482 187,976 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 31,618 28,814 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets — 72,010 Operating profit 112,453 229,648 Non-operating pension costs 3,295 3,658 Net interest expense 27,662 32,670 Income before income taxes 81,496 193,320 Provision for income taxes 17,360 46,912 Income before equity in earnings of affiliates 64,136 146,408 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 1,137 1,856 Net income 65,273 148,264 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (96 ) 55 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 65,177 $ 148,319 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,159 98,615 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 1.50 Dividends per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.49

FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 910,577 $ 958,008 Industrial Paper Packaging 593,060 615,855 Total reportable segments 1,503,637 1,573,863 All Other 133,906 155,920 Net sales $ 1,637,543 $ 1,729,783 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 93,027 $ 96,494 Industrial Paper Packaging 65,844 94,367 Segment operating profit 158,871 190,861 All Other 17,125 22,560 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment charges (31,618 ) (28,814 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (22,939 ) (21,164 ) Gains from divestiture of business and other assets — 72,010 Other operating charges, net (8,986 ) (5,805 ) Operating profit $ 112,453 $ 229,648

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net income $ 65,273 $ 148,264 Net (gains)/losses on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets 8,364 (53,064 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 90,559 82,137 Pension and postretirement plan (contributions), net of non-cash expense 115 (523 ) Changes in working capital 770 (91,489 ) Changes in tax accounts 4,567 23,618 Other operating activity (3,413 ) (10,941 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 166,235 98,002 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (86,357 ) (11,996 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net — 13,839 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired (452 ) — Net repayments (1,774 ) (62,541 ) Cash dividends (50,144 ) (47,731 ) Payments for share repurchases (9,139 ) (10,576 ) Other, including effects of exchange rates on cash 1,907 3,216 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,276 (17,787 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 151,937 227,438 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 172,213 $ 209,651

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,213 $ 151,937 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 939,724 904,898 Other receivables 102,357 106,644 Inventories 749,022 773,501 Prepaid expenses 101,288 113,385 2,064,604 2,050,365 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,921,848 1,906,137 Right of use asset-operating leases 332,587 314,944 Goodwill 1,796,077 1,810,654 Other intangible assets, net 828,085 853,670 Other assets 255,079 256,187 $ 7,198,280 $ 7,191,957 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers and other payables $ 1,116,351 $ 1,107,504 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 453,710 47,132 Accrued taxes 7,248 10,641 1,577,309 1,165,277 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,630,424 3,035,868 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 282,877 265,454 Pension and other postretirement benefits 142,422 142,900 Deferred income taxes and other 137,766 150,623 Total equity 2,427,482 2,431,835 $ 7,198,280 $ 7,191,957

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term “Adjusted” (for example, “Adjusted Operating Profit”), reflect adjustments to the Company’s GAAP operating results to remove amounts (including the associated tax effects) relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments;

derivative gains/losses;

other non-operating income and losses; and

certain other items, if any.

1Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.

In addition to the “Adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented:

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Earnings, and Adjusted EPS

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 112,453 $ 81,496 $ 17,360 $ 65,177 $ 0.66 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 5,661 5,661 1,452 4,209 0.04 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 431 431 108 323 — Amortization of acquisition intangibles 22,939 22,939 5,573 17,366 0.18 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 31,618 31,618 7,067 24,584 0.25 Non-operating pension costs — 3,295 823 2,472 0.02 Net gain from derivatives (286 ) (286 ) (72 ) (214 ) — Other adjustments 3,180 3,180 5,605 (2,425 ) (0.03 ) Total adjustments 63,543 66,838 20,556 46,315 0.46 Adjusted $ 175,996 $ 148,334 $ 37,916 $ 111,492 $ 1.12 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

For the three-month period ended April 2, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 229,648 $ 193,320 $ 46,912 $ 148,319 $ 1.50 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 5,188 5,188 1,280 3,908 0.04 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (5,425 ) (5,425 ) (1,354 ) (4,071 ) (0.04 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 21,164 21,164 5,127 16,037 0.16 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 28,814 28,814 6,634 22,014 0.22 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets (72,010 ) (72,010 ) (17,122 ) (54,888 ) (0.55 ) Non-operating pension costs — 3,658 909 2,749 0.03 Net loss from derivatives 6,085 6,085 1,518 4,567 0.05 Other adjustments (43 ) (43 ) 955 (997 ) (0.01 ) Total adjustments (16,227 ) (12,569 ) (2,053 ) (10,681 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted $ 213,421 $ 180,751 $ 44,859 $ 137,638 $ 1.40 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 65,177 $ 148,319 Adjustments: Interest expense 31,220 34,232 Interest income (3,558 ) (1,562 ) Provision for income taxes 17,360 46,912 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 90,559 82,137 Non-operating pension costs 3,295 3,658 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 96 (55 ) Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 31,618 28,814 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 431 (5,425 ) Gain from divestiture of business and sale of other assets — (72,010 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 5,661 5,188 Net (gain)/loss from derivatives (286 ) 6,085 Other non-GAAP adjustments 3,180 (43 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,753 $ 276,250 Net Sales $ 1,637,543 $ 1,729,783 Net Income Margin 4.0 % 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.9 % 16.0 %

Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and the All Other group of businesses. Total operating profit is comprised of the sum of reportable segment and All Other operating profit plus certain items that have been allocated to Corporate, including amortization of acquisition intangibles; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses on derivatives; and certain other items that were excluded from reportable segment and All Other operating profit.

The Company does not calculate net income by segment; therefore, Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of segment profitability, Segment Operating Profit, which is the measure of segment profit or loss in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 – Segment Reporting, as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment Industrial Paper Packaging segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 93,027 $ 65,844 $ 17,125 $ (63,543 ) $ 112,453 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 35,465 28,503 3,652 22,939 90,559 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 13 1,124 — — 1,137 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 31,618 31,618 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 431 431 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 5,661 5,661 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets — — — — — Net gains from derivatives5 — — — (286 ) (286 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 3,180 3,180 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,505 $ 95,471 $ 20,777 $ — $ 244,753 Net Sales $ 910,577 $ 593,060 $ 133,906 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.2 % 11.1 % 12.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 % 16.1 % 15.5 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $16,102, the Industrial segment of $6,631, and the All Other group of businesses of $206.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $4,925, the Industrial segment of $22,603, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,148.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $92 and the Industrial segment of $339.

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $(124) and the Industrial segment of $655.

5Included in Corporate are net gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(43), the Industrial segment of $(190), and the All Other group of businesses of $(53).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended April 2, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment Industrial Paper Packaging segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 96,494 $ 94,367 $ 22,560 $ 16,227 $ 229,648 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 32,549 24,878 3,546 21,164 82,137 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 75 1,781 — — 1,856 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 28,814 28,814 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (5,425 ) (5,425 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 5,188 5,188 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — (72,010 ) (72,010 ) Net losses from derivatives6 — — — 6,085 6,085 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (43 ) (43 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,118 $ 121,026 $ 26,106 $ — $ 276,250 Net Sales $ 958,008 $ 615,855 $ 155,920 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.1 % 15.3 % 14.5 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5 % 19.7 % 16.7 %

1Included in Corporate is amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $16,226, the Industrial segment of $2,934, and the All Other group of businesses of $2,004.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,680, the Industrial segment of $24,544, and the All Other group of businesses of $53.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $6,102 and the Industrial segment of $(677).

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $779 and the Industrial segment of $289.

5Included in Corporate are gains from the sale of the Company’s timberland properties in the amount of $(60,945) and the sale of its S3 business in the amount of $(11,065), both of which are associated with the Industrial segment.

6Included in Corporate are net losses on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $946, the Industrial segment of $3,912, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,170.

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.