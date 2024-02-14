HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Summary

Achieved second best full year results for Adjusted EPS in the Company’s 125-year history

Generated a record $883 million of operating cash flow and $600 million of Free Cash Flow in the full year of 2023

Invested a record level of capital in the business for future growth and productivity

Achieved record results in Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA in flexible packaging and record net sales in rigid paper containers in the Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) segment

Produced record Operating Profit margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins in Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”) segment despite a low volume environment

Expanded the Company’s flexible packaging capabilities with the acquisition of Inapel Embalagens Ltda. in Brazil

Made further progress on strategic priorities including portfolio simplification, organic growth investments, and Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments

Solid fourth quarter operating results driven by strong productivity offset by higher employee expenses, healthcare, and accounts receivable reserve

Effective January 1, 2024, we integrated the flexible packaging and thermoforming packaging businesses within the Consumer segment to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and better position the business to accelerate growth

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Consolidated Results (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended GAAP Results December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 1,636 $ 1,676 (2 )% $ 6,781 $ 7,251 (6 )% Operating profit $ 135 $ 127 7 % $ 716 $ 675 6 % Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 81 $ 97 (16 )% $ 475 $ 466 2 % EPS (diluted) $ 0.82 $ 0.98 (16 )% $ 4.80 $ 4.72 2 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Non-GAAP Results(1) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Adjusted operating profit $ 167 $ 184 (9 )% $ 804 $ 920 (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 236 $ 246 (4 )% $ 1,067 $ 1,162 (8 )% Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco (“Adjusted Earnings”) $ 101 $ 125 (19 )% $ 520 $ 639 (19 )% Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.02 $ 1.27 (20 )% $ 5.26 $ 6.48 (19 )%

(1) See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Q4-23 (versus Q4-22):

Net sales decreased 2% to $1.6 billion driven by lower volumes and pricing

GAAP operating profit increased to $135 million due to lower acquisition and restructuring costs, favorable productivity, and revenue from acquisitions

Effective tax rates on GAAP and Adjusted Earnings were 21.7% and 25.7%, respectively, in Q4 2023 compared to 1.9% and 21.3%, respectively, in Q4 2022

GAAP net income decreased to $81 million for GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.82

Adjusted Earnings decreased to $101 million for Adjusted EPS (diluted) of $1.02

Adjusted operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $167 million and $236 million, respectively, due to lower volumes across the portfolio, unfavorable price/cost in Industrial, higher employee expenses, and higher accounts receivable reserve, which were partially offset by higher productivity and favorable price/cost in Consumer

2023 (versus 2022):

Net sales decreased 6% year-over-year to $6.8 billion driven by lower volumes across the portfolio, partially offset by revenue from acquisitions

GAAP operating profit increased to $716 million due to gains on divestitures and asset sales, lower acquisition and restructuring costs, favorable productivity, and revenue from acquisitions

Effective tax rates on GAAP and Adjusted Earnings for the full year 2023 were 24.3% and 24.6%, respectively, compared with 20.7% and 23.9%, respectively, in the prior year

Net income margin was 7.0% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.7% in 2023, compared with 6.4% and 16.0% in 2022, respectively

GAAP net income increased to $475 million for GAAP EPS (diluted) of $4.80

Adjusted Earnings decreased to $520 million for Adjusted EPS (diluted) of $5.26

Adjusted operating profit decreased to $804 million as lower overall volumes and unfavorable metal price overlap were partially offset by favorable productivity and revenue from acquisitions

“In 2023, Sonoco made further progress on our strategic initiatives and delivered solid financial results in a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved the second best year of financial results in our 125-year history. Our multi-year focus on improving and leveraging the operating model combined with our capital allocation strategy resulted in record productivity. We advanced our strategy by strengthening our portfolio with the addition of accretive acquisitions in our core businesses, and successfully divesting non-core assets.”

Coker continued, “We generated record annual operating cash flow of $883 million and free cash flow of over $600 million. We remained focused on disciplined capital allocation and a strong balance sheet, and were pleased to increase our annual dividend for the 40th straight year. I am extremely proud of the hard-working Sonoco team members who remain focused on delivering value for our customers and executing initiatives to support the Company’s continued success in the future.”

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer and Industrial, with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Consumer Packaging December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 856 $ 879 (3 )% $ 3,627 $ 3,768 (4)% Segment operating profit $ 83 $ 85 (3 )% $ 382 $ 526 (27)% Segment operating profit margin 10 % 10 % 11 % 14 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 116 $ 114 2 % $ 507 $ 638 (21)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 14 % 13 % 14 % 17 %



Q4-23 (versus Q4-22):

Consumer net sales were $856 million as volumes continued to be impacted by lower consumer purchases for food and household products from inflationary pricing impacts

Consumer operating profit decreased to $83 million due to lower volumes and higher accounts receivable reserve, which were partially offset by strong productivity and strategic pricing initiatives

2023 (versus 2022):

Consumer net sales were $3.6 billion, down 4% year over year, primarily due to the previously mentioned inflationary pricing impacts on volumes and volume declines from customer retail destocking throughout the year

Full year segment operating profit decreased to $382 million due to unfavorable volume/mix and metal price overlap of $35 million (which was a full year $105 million year-over-year difference), which was partially offset by improved productivity

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Industrial Paper Packaging December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 593 $ 597 (1)% $ 2,374 $ 2,685 (12 )% Segment operating profit $ 62 $ 79 (22)% $ 318 $ 328 (3 )% Segment operating profit margin 10 % 13 % 13 % 12 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 91 $ 106 (14)% $ 432 $ 434 — % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 15 % 18 % 18 % 16 %



Q4-23 (versus Q4-22):

Industrial net sales decreased 1% to $593 million due to unfavorable volume/mix, weakness in global demand for converted paper products and lower pricing, which was partially offset by higher demand in paper and revenue from acquisitions

Continued low volumes and price/cost pressures were partially offset by improved productivity which resulted in an operating profit margin of 10% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%

2023 (versus 2022):

Industrial sales decreased 12% to $2.4 billion due to unfavorable volume and index-related pricing declines

Segment operating profit margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 13% and 18%, respectively, primarily due to the first half 2023 benefits of higher pricing and lower costs

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended All Other December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 187 $ 200 (7 )% $ 780 $ 798 (2 )% Operating profit $ 22 $ 20 14 % $ 104 $ 66 57 % Operating profit margin 12 % 10 % 13 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 28 $ 26 10 % $ 128 $ 91 41 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 15 % 13 % 16 % 11 %



Q4-23 (versus Q4-22):

Net sales declined 7% due to lower volumes, primarily in temperature assured packaging as COVID-related demand declined

Operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14% and 10%, respectively, primarily due to positive strategic pricing and strong productivity, partially offset by lower volume

2023 (versus 2022):

Net sales declined 2% primarily due to lower volumes

Operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA improved by 57% and 41%, respectively, primarily due to ongoing structural improvement programs to improve profitability across this diversified collection of businesses, favorable strategic pricing initiatives, and strong productivity

1Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $152 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $227 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt was $3.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $139 million from December 31, 2022.

On December 31, 2023, the Company had available liquidity of $1.1 billion, including the undrawn availability under its revolving credit facility.

Cash flow from operating activities for the year ended 2023 was $883 million, compared to $509 million in the same period of 2022.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for 2023 were $283 million, compared to $319 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $363 million and net proceeds from the sale of our timberland properties were $80 million in 2023.

Free Cash Flow in 2023 was $600 million compared to $190 million in 2022. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.

Dividends paid during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 increased to $197 million compared to $187 million for the prior fiscal year.

Guidance(1)

First Quarter 2024

Adjusted EPS(2): $1.05 to $1.15

Full Year 2024

Adjusted EPS (2) : $5.10 to $5.40

: $5.10 to $5.40 Cash flow from operating activities: $650 million to $750 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion

Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker stated, “In the first quarter of 2024, we expect volumes to be down over the prior year period. We also expect negative price/cost from metal price overlap and from the year-over-year Industrial comparable. For the full year, we are expecting overall sales to be up modestly and price/cost impacts to be negative, in each case compared to the prior year period. We intend to continue to aggressively manage costs and generate positive productivity while we navigate global volume uncertainties. We remain focused on executing strategic initiatives to simplify our portfolio and capture synergies from our recent acquisitions to advance Sonoco through 2024 and beyond. We look forward to providing further updates in our Investor Day, which is planned for February 22, 2024.”

(1) Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of inflation, the continued challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.

(2) First quarter and full year 2024 GAAP guidance are not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EPS guidance has been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company will integrate its flexible packaging and thermoforming packaging businesses within the Consumer segment in order to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and better position the business for accelerated growth. As a result, the Company will change its operating and reporting structure to reflect the way it plans to manage its operations, evaluate performance, and allocate resources going forward. Therefore, in future reporting periods, the Company’s consumer thermoforming businesses will move from the All Other group of businesses to the Consumer segment. The Company’s Industrial segment will not be affected by these changes. As of, and for the year ended December 31, 2023, there were no changes to the manner in which the Company reviewed financial information at the segment level; therefore, these changes had no impact on our reporting structure.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 310 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 and was also included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focused,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including first quarter and full year 2024 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof; the Company’s ability to support its customers and manage costs; opportunities for productivity and other operational improvements; pricing, customer demand and volume outlook; expected benefits from and integration efforts related to acquisitions and divestitures; the effectiveness of the Company’s strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to portfolio simplification and capital allocation priorities; the effects of the macroeconomic environment and inflation on the Company and its customers; and the Company’s ability to generate continued value for customers and shareholders.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to acquisitions (and integrations thereof), divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza), and the Company’s ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the Company’s ability to meet its environmental and sustainability goals, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions; and to meet other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 1,635,800 $ 1,676,022 $ 6,781,292 $ 7,250,552 Cost of sales 1,296,148 1,362,085 5,345,638 5,810,903 Gross profit 339,652 313,937 1,435,654 1,439,649 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 200,439 173,466 741,860 707,343 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 3,952 13,553 56,933 56,910 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets 85 — 78,929 — Operating profit 135,346 126,918 715,790 675,396 Other income, net 2,714 — 39,657 — Non-operating pension costs 3,888 2,822 14,312 7,073 Net interest expense 31,619 29,250 126,303 97,041 Income before income taxes 102,553 94,846 614,832 571,282 Provision for income taxes 22,275 1,797 149,278 118,509 Income before equity in earnings of affiliates 80,278 93,049 465,554 452,773 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 1,552 4,056 10,347 14,207 Net income 81,830 97,105 475,901 466,980 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (588 ) 99 (942 ) (543 ) Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 81,242 $ 97,204 $ 474,959 $ 466,437 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,164 98,922 98,890 98,732 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.98 $ 4.80 $ 4.72 Dividends per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 2.02 $ 1.92

FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 855,687 $ 879,326 $ 3,626,977 $ 3,767,956 Industrial Paper Packaging 593,080 596,582 2,374,113 2,684,563 All Other 187,033 200,114 780,202 798,033 Net sales $ 1,635,800 $ 1,676,022 $ 6,781,292 $ 7,250,552 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 82,979 $ 85,139 $ 382,063 $ 526,028 Industrial Paper Packaging 61,504 79,139 317,917 327,859 All Other 22,336 19,551 103,745 65,978 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment charges (3,952 ) (13,553 ) (56,933 ) (56,910 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (24,182 ) (20,065 ) (87,264 ) (80,427 ) Other operating income/(charges), net (3,339 ) (23,293 ) 56,262 (107,132 ) Operating profit $ 135,346 $ 126,918 $ 715,790 $ 675,396

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income $ 475,901 $ 466,980 Net (gains)/losses on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets (96,606 ) 15,465 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 340,988 308,824 Pension and postretirement plan (contributions), net of non-cash expense 2,798 (26,712 ) Changes in working capital 218,807 (328,719 ) Changes in tax accounts (40,495 ) (4,372 ) Other operating activity (18,475 ) 77,583 Net cash provided by operating activities 882,918 509,049 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (282,738 ) (319,148 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net 33,237 — Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired (372,616 ) (1,427,020 ) Net debt (repayments)/ borrowings (150,360 ) 1,518,844 Cash dividends (197,416 ) (187,093 ) Payments for share repurchases (10,617 ) (4,547 ) Other, including effects of exchange rates on cash 22,091 (19,151 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (14,474 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (75,501 ) 56,460 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,438 170,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 151,937 $ 227,438

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,937 $ 227,438 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 904,898 862,712 Other receivables 106,644 99,492 Inventories 773,501 1,095,558 Prepaid expenses 113,385 76,054 2,050,365 2,361,254 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,906,137 1,710,399 Right of use asset-operating leases 314,944 296,781 Goodwill 1,810,654 1,675,311 Other intangible assets, net 853,670 741,598 Other assets 256,187 267,597 $ 7,191,957 $ 7,052,940 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers and other payables $ 1,107,504 $ 1,224,556 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 47,132 502,440 Accrued taxes 10,641 16,905 1,165,277 1,743,901 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,035,868 2,719,783 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 265,454 250,994 Pension and other postretirement benefits 142,900 120,084 Deferred income taxes and other 150,623 145,381 Total equity 2,431,835 2,072,797 $ 7,191,957 $ 7,052,940

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company’s GAAP operating results adjusted to remove amounts (including the associated tax effects) relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments;

derivative gains/losses;

other non-operating income and losses; and

certain other items, if any.

1 Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business. Non-GAAP figures previously identified by the term “Base” are now identified using the term “Adjusted,” for example “Adjusted Operating Profit,” “Adjusted Net Income” (referred to as “Adjusted Earnings”), and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (referred to as “Adjusted EPS)”.

In addition to the “Adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; other income; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Whenever Sonoco uses a non-GAAP financial measure it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations.

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented:

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Earnings Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted EPS

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 135,346 $ 102,553 $ 22,275 $ 81,242 $ 0.82 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 4,063 4,063 2,158 1,905 0.02 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,631 ) (1,631 ) (414 ) (1,217 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 24,182 24,182 6,207 17,975 0.18 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 3,952 3,952 576 3,378 0.03 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets (85 ) (85 ) (253 ) 168 — Other income, net — (2,714 ) (694 ) (2,020 ) (0.02 ) Non-operating pension costs — 3,888 958 2,930 0.03 Net gain from derivatives (397 ) (397 ) (100 ) (297 ) — Other adjustments 1,389 1,360 4,013 (2,653 ) (0.03 ) Total adjustments $ 31,473 $ 32,618 $ 12,451 $ 20,169 $ 0.20 Adjusted $ 166,819 $ 135,171 $ 34,726 $ 101,411 $ 1.02 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 126,918 $ 94,845 $ 1,797 $ 97,204 $ 0.98 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 7,555 7,555 2,110 5,445 0.06 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 3,357 3,357 687 2,670 0.03 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 20,065 20,065 4,888 15,177 0.15 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 13,553 13,553 3,930 9,238 0.09 Non-operating pension costs — 2,822 823 1,999 0.02 Net loss from derivatives 11,083 11,083 2,761 8,322 0.08 Other adjustments 1,299 1,299 15,911 (14,614 ) (0.14 ) Total adjustments $ 56,912 $ 59,734 $ 31,110 $ 28,237 $ 0.29 Adjusted $ 183,830 $ 154,579 $ 32,907 $ 125,441 $ 1.27 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 715,790 $ 614,832 $ 149,278 $ 474,959 $ 4.80 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 26,254 26,254 6,407 19,847 0.20 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (11,817 ) (11,817 ) (2,977 ) (8,840 ) (0.09 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 87,264 87,264 21,523 65,741 0.66 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 56,933 56,933 12,920 44,036 0.44 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets (78,929 ) (78,929 ) (19,076 ) (59,853 ) (0.60 ) Other income, net — (39,657 ) (9,624 ) (30,033 ) (0.30 ) Non-operating pension costs — 14,312 3,547 10,765 0.11 Net gain from derivatives (1,912 ) (1,912 ) (482 ) (1,430 ) (0.01 ) Other adjustments 10,142 10,113 5,433 4,680 0.05 Total adjustments $ 87,935 $ 62,561 $ 17,671 $ 44,913 $ 0.46 Adjusted $ 803,725 $ 677,393 $ 166,949 $ 519,872 $ 5.26 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 675,396 $ 571,282 $ 118,509 $ 466,437 $ 4.72 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 70,210 70,210 17,640 52,570 0.53 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 28,445 28,445 7,083 21,362 0.22 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 80,427 80,427 19,554 60,873 0.62 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 56,910 56,910 11,269 45,542 0.46 Non-operating pension costs — 7,073 2,007 5,066 0.05 Net loss from derivatives 8,767 8,767 2,183 6,584 0.07 Other adjustments (290 ) (426 ) 18,515 (18,941 ) (0.19 ) Total adjustments $ 244,469 $ 251,406 $ 78,251 $ 173,056 $ 1.76 Adjusted $ 919,865 $ 822,688 $ 196,760 $ 639,493 $ 6.48 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 81,242 $ 97,204 Adjustments: Interest expense 35,323 30,420 Interest income (3,704 ) (1,170 ) Provision for income taxes 22,275 1,797 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 91,601 77,729 Non-operating pension costs 3,888 2,822 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 588 (99 ) Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 3,952 13,553 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,631 ) 3,357 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets (85 ) — Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 4,063 7,555 Other income, net (2,714 ) — Net (gain)/loss from derivatives (397 ) 11,083 Other non-GAAP adjustments 1,389 1,298 Adjusted EBITDA $ 235,790 $ 245,549 Net Sales $ 1,635,800 $ 1,676,022 Net Income Margin 5.0 % 5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.4 % 14.7 %

Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses and other assets; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and All Other. Total operating profit is comprised of the sum of segment and All Other operating profit plus certain items that have been allocated to Corporate, including amortization of acquisition intangibles; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses on derivatives; and certain other items that were excluded from segment and All Other operating profit.

The Company does not calculate net income by segment; therefore, Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of segment profitability, Segment Operating Profit, which is the measure of segment profit or loss in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 – Segment Reporting, as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment Industrial Paper Packaging segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 82,979 $ 61,504 $ 22,336 $ (31,473 ) $ 135,346 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 33,088 28,278 6,053 24,182 91,601 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 71 1,481 — — 1,552 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 3,952 3,952 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (1,631 ) (1,631 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 4,063 4,063 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets — — — (85 ) (85 ) Net gains from derivatives5 — — — (397 ) (397 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 1,389 1,389 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,138 $ 91,263 $ 28,389 $ — $ 235,790 Net Sales $ 855,687 $ 593,080 $ 187,033 Segment Operating Profit Margin 9.7 % 10.4 % 11.9 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6 % 15.4 % 15.2 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $14,215, the Industrial segment of $7,208, and All Other of $2,759.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $(3,733), the Industrial segment of $5,793, and All Other of $1,748.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,487) and the Industrial segment of $(144).

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $436 and the Industrial segment of $415.

5 Included in Corporate are net gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(63), the Industrial segment of $(244), and All Other of $(90).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment Industrial Paper Packaging segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 85,139 $ 79,139 $ 19,551 $ (56,911 ) $ 126,918 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 28,438 23,003 6,223 20,065 77,729 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 117 3,939 — — 4,056 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 13,553 13,553 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 3,357 3,357 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 7,555 7,555 Net losses from derivatives5 — — — 11,083 11,083 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 1,298 1,298 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,694 $ 106,081 $ 25,774 $ — $ 245,549 Net Sales $ 879,326 $ 596,582 $ 200,114 Segment Operating Profit Margin 9.7 % 13.3 % 9.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.9 % 17.8 % 12.9 %

1 Included in Corporate is amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $14,151, the Industrial segment of $1,956, and All Other of $3,958.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $3,969, the Industrial segment of $7,674, and All Other of $18.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $4,164 and the Industrial segment of $(807).

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $652 and the Industrial segment of $19.

5 Included in Corporate are net losses on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $1,577, the Industrial segment of $7,266, and All Other of $2,241.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Twelve Months Ended Dollars in thousands December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 474,959 $ 466,437 Adjustments: Interest expense 136,686 101,662 Interest income (10,383 ) (4,621 ) Provision for income taxes 149,278 118,509 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 340,988 308,824 Non-operating pension costs 14,312 7,073 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 942 543 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 56,933 56,910 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (11,817 ) 28,445 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets (78,929 ) — Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 26,254 70,210 Other income, net (39,657 ) — Net (gain)/loss from derivatives (1,912 ) 8,767 Other non-GAAP adjustments 10,142 (290 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,067,796 $ 1,162,469 Net Sales $ 6,781,292 $ 7,250,552 Net Income Margin 7.0 % 6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.7 % 16.0 %

The following tables reconcile Segment and Total Operating Profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure of profitability, to Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment Industrial Paper Packaging segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 382,063 $ 317,917 $ 103,745 $ (87,935 ) $ 715,790 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 124,483 104,722 24,519 87,264 340,988 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 564 9,783 — — 10,347 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 56,933 56,933 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (11,817 ) (11,817 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 26,254 26,254 Gains from divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — (78,929 ) (78,929 ) Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (1,912 ) (1,912 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments7 — — — 10,142 10,142 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 507,110 $ 432,422 $ 128,264 $ — $ 1,067,796 Net Sales $ 3,626,977 $ 2,374,113 $ 780,202 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.5 % 13.4 % 13.3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0 % 18.2 % 16.4 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $57,044, the Industrial segment of $16,121, and All Other of $14,099.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $8,059, the Industrial segment of $38,754, and All Other of $7,623.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(10,915) and the Industrial segment of $(902).

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,738 and the Industrial segment of $5,810.

5 Included in Corporate are gains from the sale of the Company’s timberland properties in the amount of $(60,945), the sale of its S3 business of in the amount of $(11,065), and the sale of its BulkSak businesses of $(6,919), all of which are associated with the Industrial segment.

6 Included in Corporate are gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(257), the Industrial segment of $(1,290), and All Other of $(365).

7 Included in Corporate are other non-GAAP adjustments associated with the Industrial Paper Packaging segment of $3,762 and the All Other group of businesses of $3,249.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Dollars in thousands Consumer Packaging segment Industrial Paper Packaging segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 526,028 $ 327,859 $ 65,978 $ (244,469 ) $ 675,396 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 111,599 91,944 24,854 80,427 308,824 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 485 13,722 — — 14,207 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 56,910 56,910 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 28,445 28,445 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 70,210 70,210 Net losses from derivatives5 — — — 8,767 8,767 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (290 ) (290 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 638,112 $ 433,525 $ 90,832 $ — $ 1,162,469 Net Sales $ 3,767,956 $ 2,684,563 $ 798,033 Segment Operating Profit Margin 14.0 % 12.2 % 8.3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.9 % 16.1 % 11.4 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $55,089, the Industrial segment of $8,053, and All Other of $17,285.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $13,865, the Industrial segment of $24,745, and All Other of $(229).

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $26,753 and the Industrial segment of $1,692.

4 Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $38,690 and the Industrial segment of $1,885.

5 Included in Corporate are net losses on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $1,230, the Industrial segment of $5,789, and All Other of $1,748.

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.