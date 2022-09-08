Sonoco ThermoSafe and American Airlines Sign Global Master Lease Agreement

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging, and American Airlines Cargo, a trusted airline partner in transporting high-value, time and temperature sensitive shipments, are pleased to announce a global partnership lease agreement for the new Pegasus ULD® passive temperature-controlled bulk shipping container.

The Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® will join the carrier’s fleet of container products in the coming months. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus ULD® is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. The Pegasus is also the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved advanced passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, outfitted with real-time tracking and temperature-measuring capabilities.

“We are delighted to partner with American Airlines Cargo and add Sonoco ThermoSafe products to their ExpediteTC temperature-controlled product solution. Combined with American’s expert care and handling, customers will feel assured their shipments will arrive as promised when using our new temperature-controlled passive container,” said Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics and Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental Group.

American Airlines Cargo has a long history of transporting life sciences and healthcare shipments, including biologics, vaccines, and other time-critical medical cargo – many of which require temperature-sensitive shipping and handling.

“We look forward to welcoming Sonoco ThermoSafe products to our portfolio in the coming months. We believe this global partnership will further strengthen our industry-certified cold-chain network and offer customers looking to transport temperature-sensitive shipments a new solution,” said Brian Hodges, Head of Customer Insights and Products at American Airlines Cargo.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe’s ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth-consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

About American Airlines Cargo

American Airlines Cargo provides one of the largest cargo networks in the world with cargo terminals and interline connections across the globe. Every day, American transports cargo between major cities in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America and Asia.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American onTwitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

