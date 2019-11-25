Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sonoco to Host Annual Investor Conference on December 6, 2019

Sonoco to Host Annual Investor Conference on December 6, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest diversified packaging companies, will host its annual breakfast meeting for the financial community in New York City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Villard Ballroom of the New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue.

Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, and the presentation will start at 8 a.m. Rob Tiede, president and chief executive officer, will provide a strategic overview of the Company, and Julie Albrecht, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a financial update and outlook. Business segment reviews will also be provided by Howard Coker, senior vice president, Global Paper/Industrial Converted Products, and Rodger Fuller, senior vice president, Global Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging and Protective Solutions. In addition, a special panel of Company experts will review Sonoco’s new sustainable products portfolio.  

Those interested in attending the breakfast meeting should email their name, company and whether they will be attending in person to [email protected] or call +843-383-3450. Those who cannot attend in person can join the meeting via phone conference by dialing +844-229-9562, conference ID 6194797 (International number +574-990-0804 – please call in by 7:45 a.m. ET) or via the Internet at sonoco.com under Investor Relations to listen to the webcast and view the slide presentation.

A replay of the event will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET on December 6 and continue through midnight ET on December 16. The replay number is +855-859-2056, conference ID 6194797. The event also will be archived for 90 days on Sonoco’s website conference call page.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

CONTACT: Contact:           
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.