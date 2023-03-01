Recognized as a Next-Generation Leader in the Waste, Recycling and Organics Industry

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Rhue, Vice President of Global Environmental, Sustainability, & Technical Services, is named to Waste360 ’s 2023 40 Under 40 awards list. The list highlights the next generation of leaders in waste, recycling and organics who are shaping the future of the industry.

Rhue has made significant headway in Sonoco business during her 18 years with the company. She started in the waste and recycling sector in 2017, leading national accounts for Sonoco Recycling’s S3® (Sonoco Sustainability Solutions). In this role, she collaborated with large consumer companies’ manufacturing operations to manage their waste streams and plans for zero landfill exposure. The experience would lead her to a brand-new role with the company’s sustainability team in 2020, bolstering Sonoco’s role as a leader in global sustainable packaging.

“Elizabeth brings an excellent mix of experience and passion to all aspects of our global sustainability efforts,” said Sonoco President and CEO Howard Coker. “She is the perfect person to lead this team and our sustainability strategy because she offers an extremely unique industry perspective driven by her previous roles and education. She is our driving force to success in these initiatives.”

“I think education is extremely important,” said Rhue. “I also think it’s crucial that our team helps support the overall Sonoco strategy and help ensure our customers meet their sustainability goals. The ability to tie business needs and sustainability is part of what I enjoy doing most.”

Rhue’s passion for sustainability reaches outside of the workplace as well. She is board chair of Keep the Midlands Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, located in West Columbia, SC where the mission is focused on litter prevention and beautification.

A native of South Carolina, Rhue holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Packaging Science from Clemson University and is the proud mother of two daughters.

“Congratulations to the 2023 class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners. Our industry is filled with tremendous innovation and talent. We were blown away by all of the impressive nominations and we are excited to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these winners at WasteExpo,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host.

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in the waste, recycling and organics industry has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo , North America’s largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, May 1-4, 2023 in New Orleans, LA.

