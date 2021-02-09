Sonoma Hills Farm Announces Farmer’s Reserve Collection: Limited Edition, Premium Strains Packaged in All-in-One Flower & Glass Pipe Combo

Petaluma, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoma Hills Farm , a premium craft cannabis farm and culinary garden located in Sonoma County, has announced its newest product offering: the Farmer’s Reserve Collection. Sourced from the farm’s most unique genetics, these limited edition specialty strains are individually packaged in a sleek and sophisticated, all-in-one flower-and-pipe combo designed and produced by Jane West . Bay Area delivery platform Sava is the exclusive retail partner for the Farmer’s Reserve Collection with a single pack retailing for $12.50, and $50 for a sampler of four.

Each Farmer’s Reserve pre-pack is meant to be paired with great meals and experiences, much like wine. Sonoma Hills Farm shared their favorite strain gems with some of San Francisco’s top chefs, including Kim Alter of Nightbird . Alter’s suggested pairings include: For when you want comfort food and good company she recommends Ghost Cherry OG paired with smoky cheese grits, confit matsutake, pickled shiitake, and pine-mushroom jus. And the Limepop Kush is best when you’re feeling like hanging out on a rooftop, mezcal in hand. With notes of ginger, Thai chili and lime, she recommends enjoying it with seared duck, charcoal smoked beets, Makrut lime, & Périgord truffle.

“Just as wine connoisseurs choose the best glass for their varietal, we believe the same approach should apply to premium cannabis flower,” said Joyce Cenali, COO of Sonoma Hills Farm. “Our pre-packs by Jane West offer the most pure and unencumbered smoking experience of our premium craft cannabis through an elegant pharma-grade glass pipe.”

“Our cannabis brand partnerships span North America, and I have seen nothing quite like Sonoma Hills Farm. Their craft cannabis is grown on sprawling acres alongside a culinary garden in the rolling foothills of Petaluma,” said Jane West. “They combine my love for cannabis with expert hospitality creating a completely unique experience. We are honored to have their premium varietals filling our American made taster pipes.”

“Our mission is to bring the best cannabis California has to offer to our customers doorsteps, and Sonoma Hills Farm’s Farmer’s Reserve embodies the type of outstanding cannabis product we aim to curate for our marketplace,” said Andrea Brooks, founder and CEO of Sava. “The unique strains of carefully cultivated flower served in a sophisticated taster pipe offers a cannabis experience every plant lover will appreciate.”

Led by Aaron Keefer, former culinary garden lead for the Thomas Keller Group & The French Laundry, Sonoma Hills Farm strives to be a cultural and educational intersection of small farm cannabis and traditional agriculture, cultivating world-class cannabis for people who are passionate about the plant.

About Sonoma Hills Farm

Sonoma Hills Farm strives to be a cultural and educational intersection of small farm cannabis and traditional agriculture, cultivating world-class cannabis for people who are passionate about the plant, from discerning consumers to those in the high-end culinary and hospitality industries. The Farm offers sun-grown premium cannabis flower to wholesale partners throughout California, as well as selling direct-to-consumer in limited batches of pre-packaged flower.

In addition to cultivating premium cannabis, the farm boasts a rich culinary garden with the intention of showcasing how cannabis is synergistic with traditional farming and can be integrated into a farm-to-table lifestyle. The Farm is Sun+Earth certified , a non-profit certification for regenerative organic cannabis and hemp grown under the sun by small-scale family farmers. Keefer and the Sonoma Hills Farm team is also aiming to be one of the first certified farms under the new California guidelines for organic-like certified cannabis ( OCAL ). Sonoma Hills Farm is owned and operated by Big Rock Partners , a seasoned team with years of agriculture, cannabis, and hospitality experience. For more information, contact [email protected] Lic. #CDFA: CCL20-000520. Follow Sonoma Hills Farm on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Jane West

Jane West’s sleek and sophisticated cannabis essentials invite everyone to be part of the new legal lifestyle. Named for its founder, the high-profile cannabis entrepreneur and influencer Jane West, the global cannabis brand is defining mainstream consumer culture with premium products, accessories, and partnerships that make it simple to incorporate cannabis into daily life. The company’s curated collection of cannabis and hemp consumables, travel accessories, and home goods offer an elevated consumer experience, inviting both newcomers and seasoned smokers alike to make life better with Jane. The company’s accessories and curated goods can be found in smoke shops and stylish boutiques worldwide and at JaneWest.com . Jane West’s branded cannabis products are sold in dispensaries in 14 US states and five Canadian provinces. her newest product, the PRE-PACK pipe, is American made, pharmaceutical grade and a perfect single serving of cannabis. For the latest news, follow Jane West on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Sava

Sava is changing the way people buy, try, and enjoy cannabis. As the leading cannabis ecommerce marketplace, Sava curates the highest quality products – appealing to newcomers and connoisseurs alike – and delivers them to your door in the extended Bay Area . Sava was born out of a very personal need. In 2010 Founder Andrea Brooks suffered a disabling injury that gave her nerve damage and brought her entire life to a halt. For nearly a year she navigated pharmaceutical solutions that left her unable to function. Eventually, a friend who was a grower suggested she try cannabis. The results were almost immediate – within a month she weaned off of all pills and was able to manage pain while still maintaining the energy needed to cook healthy foods, do recovery exercises, go on walks. Cannabis didn’t “cure” her, but it did allow her to recover to a point where she now lives an active engaged life. After this experience she was left with the question – who else out there could benefit from cannabis that doesn’t have access to or information about it?

Sava was founded to help others navigate cannabis with the goals of curating the highest quality products, providing transparency into sourcing, and offering education and information on how to best use them, and delivering them seamlessly to your door. Cannabis is a powerful tool for achieving wellness and pleasure, and Sava is there to help you explore that world.

