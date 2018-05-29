Sonoro Adds Tres Amigos Concession to Cerro Caliche

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoro Metals Corp., (“Sonoro”) (TSXV:SMO) (OTCQB:SMOFF), announces that its Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mar De Plata, SA de C.V. has executed a formal option agreement (the “Tres Amigos Option Agreement”) with two residents of Magdalena de Kino, Sonora, Mexico (the “Vendors”), to acquire a 100% interest in the 20 hectare Tres Amigos concession (“Tres Amigos”) located contiguous to the recently-acquired Cerro Caliche concessions in the prolific Cucurpe Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. The option agreement increases the land holdings under option to Sonoro in this important gold mining district to 1,455 hectares.

The Tres Amigos Option Agreement provides for Sonoro to acquire a 100% interest in Tres Amigos for total consideration to the Vendor of US$130,000, payable in nine equal cash installments over 48 months. The initial installment of US$14,444.44 was paid on execution of the Tres Amigos Option Agreement.

The Cerro Caliche concessions, which now incorporate Tres Amigos (collectively “Cerro Caliche”) were the subject of earlier drill programs by Cambior Gold, Corex Gold Corp., with the most recent drilling conducted in 2011 by Paget Southern Resources (Pembrook Mining). Total drilling by those companies in the last 20 years exceeding 10,000 meters in more than 100 drill holes, reportedly outlined large areas of mineralized material that may in future programs assist in defining a resource with significant gold mineralization. A historic non-published report completed by Corex (Flores, 2008) includes a non NI 43-101 resource estimation.

The Tres Amigos concession contains a strongly mineralized quartz vein system oriented northwesterly with common sheeted and stockwork quartz veining in the host rock that is part sedimentary rock and part rhyolitic intrusive rock. The rhyolite dike appears to grade upward into a more volcanic rhyolite unit that also contains veining with gold bearing veinlets. Tres Amigos is located over the historic Espanola mine that was artisan mined around 1955 by using pack burros to haul “high grade” material to the running river below for processing.

“Our Hermosillo-based exploration team, headed by noted geologist Mel Herdrick, is currently defining targets throughout the Cerro Caliche concessions for a reverse circulation drilling program scheduled to begin during the second half of 2018,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “The drilling program is being designed to verify the earlier data and to expand the scope and scale of the gold resource indicated in the Corex report.”

The Cucurpe Sonora Mega-district includes Premier Gold’s Mercedes gold mine; Goldgroup Mining’s Cerro Prieto gold mine; Agnico Eagle’s recently purchased Santa Gertrudis gold mine; and other gold mineralized prospect areas.

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo. is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on properties adjacent to or in proximity to Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Cerro Caliche.

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. (TSXV:SMO) (OTCQB:SMOFF) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico and Alaska, USA. Sonoro’s skilled exploration team in Mexico is headed by Hermosillo-based geologist Melvin Herdrick, with 45 years of mine related experience, including 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011. Sonoro’s Chief Geologist and Qualifying Person is Stephen Kenwood, with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

