Sonoro Appoints Mel Herdrick as V.P., Exploration

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoro Metals Corp., (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SMO) (OTCQB:SMOFF), announces the appointment of Mel Herdrick as Vice-President, Exploration. Mr. Herdrick is a professional geologist with 45 years of exploration and mine related experience in the United States and Mexico.  His experience includes 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011.

Mr. Herdrick has provided technical consulting services to Sonoro since 2012 and has been instrumental in identifying, evaluating and managing all of Sonoro’s mineral properties in Mexico, including the Cerro Caliche and San Marcial concessions in northern Sonora and the Chipriona concession in the Mulatos mining district of eastern Sonora. Chipriona was sold to Agnico Eagle in 2016 and Sonoro holds a 1% net smelter returns royalty on the concession.

“Following a productive six-year relationship as an independent consultant to Sonoro, we are pleased to now engage Mel as our Vice President, Exploration at this pivotal time for the advancement of our flagship mineral properties in Sonora, Mexico,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “We plan to commence drilling at our Cerro Caliche project within a few months and Mel’s extensive expertise will be fully utilized as the principal architect and supervisor of the exploration program.”

Sonoro has granted a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Herdrick under its stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.15 per share. In addition, 100,000 options with identical terms have been granted to independent consultant Jorge Diaz, Sonoro’s mining engineer and project manager in Mexico.

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. (TSX-V:SMO) (OTCQB:SMOFF) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico and Alaska, USA. Sonoro’s skilled exploration team is headed by Vice-President, Exploration, Mel Herdrick, a Hermosillo-based professional geologist with 45 years of mine related experience, including 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice-President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011. Sonoro’s in-house Qualified Person for its technical disclosures is Stephen Kenwood, a director of Sonoro and a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

On behalf of the Board of SONORO METALS CORP.
Per:      “Kenneth MacLeod”
            KENNETH MACLEOD
            President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Metals Corp. – Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: [email protected] 
                                                                    
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions: This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to, among other things, the Company’s plans for drilling and future exploration plans at the Cerro Caliche concession, located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “aims,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “prospective,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “can,” “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavourable interim exploration results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration plans, and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company’s exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

