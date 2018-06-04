Sonoro Appoints Mel Herdrick as V.P., Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoro Metals Corp., (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SMO) (OTCQB:SMOFF), announces the appointment of Mel Herdrick as Vice-President, Exploration. Mr. Herdrick is a professional geologist with 45 years of exploration and mine related experience in the United States and Mexico. His experience includes 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011.

Mr. Herdrick has provided technical consulting services to Sonoro since 2012 and has been instrumental in identifying, evaluating and managing all of Sonoro’s mineral properties in Mexico, including the Cerro Caliche and San Marcial concessions in northern Sonora and the Chipriona concession in the Mulatos mining district of eastern Sonora. Chipriona was sold to Agnico Eagle in 2016 and Sonoro holds a 1% net smelter returns royalty on the concession.

“Following a productive six-year relationship as an independent consultant to Sonoro, we are pleased to now engage Mel as our Vice President, Exploration at this pivotal time for the advancement of our flagship mineral properties in Sonora, Mexico,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “We plan to commence drilling at our Cerro Caliche project within a few months and Mel’s extensive expertise will be fully utilized as the principal architect and supervisor of the exploration program.”

Sonoro has granted a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Herdrick under its stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.15 per share. In addition, 100,000 options with identical terms have been granted to independent consultant Jorge Diaz, Sonoro’s mining engineer and project manager in Mexico.

Sonoro Metals Corp. (TSX-V:SMO) (OTCQB:SMOFF) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico and Alaska, USA. Sonoro’s skilled exploration team is headed by Vice-President, Exploration, Mel Herdrick, a Hermosillo-based professional geologist with 45 years of mine related experience, including 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice-President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011. Sonoro’s in-house Qualified Person for its technical disclosures is Stephen Kenwood, a director of Sonoro and a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

