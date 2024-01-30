CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is pleased to announce its growing partnership with Tzuriel, a distinguished importer and exporter of specialty products based in Pinhais, Brazil. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing the Sontara® brand in Latin America.

Tzuriel, known for its extensive experience and technical expertise in various specialty markets, will be supporting Sontara®‘s sales and distribution efforts in South America. The partnership includes the distribution of Sontara® materials across the region, tapping into Tzuriel’s well-established network and logistics capabilities.

A distinctive feature of this collaboration is Tzuriel’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service in Portuguese, Spanish, and English languages. This customer-centric approach ensures Sontara® customers in the Latin American region receive personalized and efficient support.

“Tzuriel’s proven expertise aligns closely with our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Patricia Sargeant, Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service for Glatfelter. “This collaboration is a testament to Glatfelter’s dedication to fostering growth and delivering value to our global customers. We are excited to partner with Tzuriel to deliver quality products and excellent service in Latin America that is associated with Glatfelter and the Sontara® brands.”

“Building a strong business relationship is key to a successful partnership that will generate mutually beneficial results for both companies,” said Brayan Udo Zwiener, Head of Sales in Latin America for Tzuriel. “We are dedicated to providing the time and attention to understanding the needs of Sontara® customers and delivering excellent service and support.”

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements included in this press release that pertain to future financial and business matters are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company uses words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “targets”, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or uncontrollable factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or uncontrollable factors are described in the Company’s filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the Risk Factors section and under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual report on From 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking matters discussed in this press release may not occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, we employed approximately 2,980 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with fifteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.