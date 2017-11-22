SoOum Corp Announces Board of Advisors, New Members

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoOum Corp (OTCPINK:SOUMD) (OTCPINK:SOUM) is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board to work closely with the current management team to implement the Company’s global business strategy, as well as identify opportunities for growth.  Other additions outside of the Advisory board bring administrative and accounting expertise as well.

The Board of Advisors will be made up of pre-existing team members and new members.  The new Advisory board will provide leadership and consultation with respect to the company’s marketing & corporate strategy, and global business development. 

Initial appointments to the Advisory Board are: Steve Messina, David Evans, Buck Vaughan and John Hartley. 

Steve Messina

  • Steve is currently the Chief Investment Officer, head of Investor relations and corporate communications for the company, and will advise on corporate strategy and business development.  Prior to joining SoOum, Mr. Messina spent 23 years on Wall Street trading various Fixed Income Products across the yield curve.

David Evans

  • David will lead SoOum’s marketing campaign.  He joins the team as a successful Marketing, advertising and business consultant, and specializes in business planning and strategy.  Mr. Evans has led over 100 companies in increasing sales and profitability, and specializes in developing effective business plans.

John Hartley

  • John is a veteran in international Business, and will advise SoOum on corporate governance, finance and International Trade development.  He has a record of achievement in establishing, turning around and profitably developing companies in high-tech industries.

Buck Vaughan

  • Buck brings a tremendous amount of senior experience in cultivating partnerships, strengthening commercial relationships, identifying new markets and investment banking opportunities, including connecting private and public capital to small businesses such as SoOum. He is an expert in pursuing strategic revenue growth opportunities. Mr. Vaughan brings a multitude of business connections to the team as well. 

Additionally, other recently added team members include Barry Brault – Controller, and Marie Carroll – administrative assistant to the CEO, Will Westbrook.

The newly formed management team is effective immediately, and will be working closely together to create and execute a comprehensive business plan for 2018.  The company said its management team has never been this strong, and is confident in the talents and expertise of each individual working collectively towards the same goal, the pursuit of minimizing scarcity across the globe.

About SoOum Corp
SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTCPINK:SOUMD) (OTCPINK:SOUM) Physical Commodities International Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering a web based International Trading Platform. www.sooum.com 

For more information regarding this press release please contact SoOum Corp Investor relations – [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve some risks and uncertainties.  The Company cautions that various factors, including the factors described under the caption forward-looking statements in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These factors include the following: business conditions and volatility in the commodities market, and the general economy; competitive factors including compressed gross profit margins; shifts in market demand; product availability; reliance on key customers; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; income tax legislation; and the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:
Steve Messina
646-801-3772
[email protected]

 

