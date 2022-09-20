SOPHiA GENETICS to Highlight Innovations and Announcements at Investor Day on September 20, 2022

BOSTON and GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, will host its first-ever Investor Day TODAY in-person at PUBLIC Hotel in New York City. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT and is expected to conclude at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Presenters include:

Troy Cox, Chairman of the board

Dr. Jurgi Camblong, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder

Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer

Peter Casasanto, Chief BioPharma Officer

Dr. Philippe Menu, Chief Medical Officer

Abhi Verma, Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Zhenyu Xu, Chief Scientific Officer

Ross Muken, Chief Financial Officer

Today’s Investor Day will offer an opportunity for investors to learn from the company’s executive team about its key differentiators and strategies that will help drive SOPHiA Genetics’ long-term growth.

Due to limited capacity, advanced registration is required for in-person attendance. For more information, interested parties may contact Investor Relations at ir@sophiagenetics.com.

Additionally, the event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Pottage

Head of Investor Relations

ir@sophiagenetics.com

Media Contact:

Kelly Katapodis

Senior Manager, Media & Communications

media@sophiagenetics.com