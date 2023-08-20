Solution Providers Vote Sophos Industry-Best Across Five Categories, Including Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Data, Network and Cloud Security

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced it has once again been named a CRN® Annual Report Card (ARC) Award winner. For the third consecutive year, Sophos is CRN’s most honored award winner, leading as industry-best across five categories: extended detection and response (XDR), data security, enterprise network security, SMB network security, and cloud security.

“Active adversaries are carrying out attacks faster than ever before, as evidenced by the significantly reduced dwell times that Sophos X-Ops is tracking,” said Bill Robbins, president of worldwide field operations at Sophos. “Sophos is arming channel partners with critically needed layered defenses and on-demand managed security services to quickly detect and neutralize active threats at first sign of attack. We proudly accept this award on behalf of our frontline partners as validation of their success in protecting customers of all sizes and across all industries from constantly evolving cyberthreats.”

Sophos’ robust, integrated portfolio of managed security services and solutions – including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos Incident Response, Sophos Intercept X with XDR, Sophos Firewall, Sophos Cloud Native Security, and more – protect against today’s most advanced cyberattacks. Offerings are powered by deep threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, and are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform or by Sophos MDR.

CRN’s ARC Awards honor best-in-class technology vendors that are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Winners are determined based on the results of an invitation-only survey, conducted by The Channel Company, of 3,300 North American solution providers. 68 vendors were evaluated.

“It’s an honor to recognize these vendors that regularly deliver industry-leading products and services to further successful channel partner relationships,” said Blaine Raddon, chief executive officer at The Channel Company. “In addition to showcasing our winners, CRN’s Annual Report Card Awards give vendors useful input and insight into how they stand with partners that can be implemented into their channel strategies going forward.”

This is the latest in a series of CRN accolades for Sophos, which already this year has been named a CRN Tech Innovator and to CRN’s MES Midmarket 100 list. More than a dozen Sophos executives have also been recognized this year by CRN as the industry’s Most Influential Executives and top Channel Sales Leaders on the Top 100 Executives list; Women of the Channel; Inclusive Channel Leaders; and more.

Winners of the CRN ARC Awards will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange 2023 conference, taking place Aug. 20-22 in Nashville, Tenn. Coverage of the results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

