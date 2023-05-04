OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced the appointment of Pat Sheridan as senior vice president of Americas sales.

“Pat will be instrumental in accelerating growth of Sophos’ rapidly growing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services, as well as our more than $1 billion endpoint, network, email, and cloud security product portfolio, in the Americas,” said Bill Robbins, president of worldwide field operations at Sophos. “Pat is an accomplished sales leader with deep cybersecurity expertise and nearly three decades of experience delivering high-performing sales operations and strategy. He’ll be a tremendous asset to Sophos and our frontline channel partners and collective customers.”

Prior to Sophos, Sheridan served as senior vice president of Americas sales at Trellix. He also held several leadership positions at FireEye, where he played a key role in the 2021 acquisition of its product business, including senior vice president of worldwide sales, Americas sales and U.S. public sector sales. Sheridan also held leadership roles at Commvault, Data Domain, BladeLogic, and Brocade, and served as a captain in the U.S. Army. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Bucknell University.

“The threat landscape is growing more complex, and ransomware remains one of the most pervasive threats, as evidenced in the Active Adversary Report for Business Leaders. Adversaries are also executing attacks faster than ever before, and the need for industry-best, always-on defenses are imperative,” said Sheridan. “Widely recognized as the gold standard in cybersecurity, Sophos has long led the mid-market segment. There’s extraordinary opportunity to optimize Sophos’ strengths, build on its successes and amplify growth within the midmarket and across larger organizations, and I look forward to applying my results-driven approach in running enterprise, commercial, channel, and public sector sales teams to do exactly that.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity as a service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

