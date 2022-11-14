Sophos Recognized as a CRN Tech Innovator Award Winner for Seven Consecutive Years

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that Sophos Firewall has been named the best network security solution for small and medium-sized businesses by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The recognition marks Sophos’ seventh consecutive year as a winner in the CRN Tech Innovator awards, which honor the channel’s most innovative technologies.

“Sophos Firewall is an essential layer of protection against malicious traffic and threat actors targeting corporate and remote users who are traversing today’s hybrid business environment,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Sophos Firewall’s programable Xstream Flow Processors enable us to innovate and add new features and capabilities over time, without forcing a hardware upgrade. This provides our channel and customers with a future-proof scalable platform with tremendous value that continues to grow with every release.”

Sophos Firewall delivers unrivaled network visibility, protection and response for organizations of all sizes and across all sectors. It delivers the industry’s best zero-day threat protection, identifying and stopping advanced cyberthreats, and its innovative and unique Xstream architecture is engineered to deliver extreme levels of performance in accelerating important software-as-a-service (SaaS), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and cloud application traffic.

As part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, Sophos Firewall shares real-time threat intelligence with Sophos’ broad portfolio of solutions and services for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. It’s further powered by predictive, real-time and deeply researched threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, a cross-operational task force linking SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI, and is easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform or by Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

A complete list of winners will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

