Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Honored as Top MDR Security Offering

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that Sophos Intercept X won best endpoint security from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2023 Tech Innovator awards. Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is further named a top MDR security offering. The recognitions mark Sophos’ eighth consecutive year as a Tech Innovator winner.

The annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from security and cloud to storage and more. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability, to address customer and partner needs.

“Cybersecurity innovation is essential to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. The fact that CRN is recognizing Sophos Intercept X, the industry’s most advanced endpoint product for detecting and stopping ransomware, zero-days and other cyberattacks, is a testament to the need for ongoing innovation for this layer of protection. We’re always leveraging our threat intelligence and expertise to continuously evolve Intercept X, and all of our solutions, as every security vendor should, so partners have the utmost up-to-date security technology for their customers,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products and managed services at Sophos. “We’re also proud of CRN’s recognition of Sophos MDR, which provides the human-led aspect of cybersecurity to support partners with 24/7 security operations, as well as incident response, to immediately combat active attackers, if needed. Sophos is relentlessly committed to providing partners with the industry’s best cybersecurity solutions, and being recognized by CRN as a market leader for the eighth year in a row is validation that we’re doing just that.”

Sophos Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks like ransomware. It employs a comprehensive defense-in-depth approach to endpoint protection that stops the widest range of threats. The integration into an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem and the use of threat hunting tools takes endpoint protection to a new level. By combining anti-exploit, anti-ransomware, deep learning artificial intelligence (AI), and Adaptive Attack Protection that dynamically enables heightened defenses, attacks are stopped before they impact systems. Intercept X takes a comprehensive approach to protecting all endpoints and does not rely on any single security technique.

Sophos MDR is the most widely used MDR offering with more than 17,000 customers of all sizes and across all industries, and, like Intercept X, is the top-rated and most reviewed MDR solution on Gartner Peer Insights and G2. It is the only MDR service that can be delivered across end users’ existing third-party security deployments as well as Sophos offerings. Organizations can integrate telemetry sources from dozens of vendors, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Okta, Darktrace, and many others, through the Sophos Marketplace.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Contact: Sam Powers, Sophos@walkersands.com