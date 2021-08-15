Sophos Makes Massive Sweep of CRN’s 2021 Annual Report Card Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Channel Leadership; Dominates as Most Honored Vendor

Solution Providers Vote Sophos the Best in Five Categories – Endpoint, Network, Cloud, and Data Security, and Managed Detection and Response – and All 20 Subcategories

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, has once again swept the CRN® Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards, due to its innovation and channel leadership. Sophos is the most honored vendor in the 2021 CRN ARC Awards, reigning as the industry’s best in five categories: endpoint security, network security, cloud security, data security, and managed detection and response, and ranking highest across all 20 subcategories.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is extremely volatile with attacks constantly changing and coming from all directions. Cybercriminals are stepping up their game and finding new ways to breach networks, move laterally and evade detection to cause destruction and make a profit with ransomware,” said Erin Malone, Sophos senior vice president of Americas sales. “The role of solution providers in protecting vulnerable organizations has never been more critical, and these awards are validation that Sophos is helping them do exactly that with industry-best solutions and services, technical expertise and real time threat intelligence. Sophos has and always will put channel partners first in everything that we do.”

Sophos delivers the industry’s most sophisticated, comprehensive and integrated portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services to protect against the widest range of threats – including never-before-seen threats, such as the newly emerged BlackMatter ransomware. Sophos’ flagship endpoint solution – Sophos Intercept X – now includes Sophos XDR, launched in May 2021 as the only extended detection and response (XDR) solution that synchronizes native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security. Sophos’ best-in-class endpoint protection also includes Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR), one of the most widely used fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response services. These and other offerings are part of the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, a new open architecture that leverages automation and analysts, as well as the collective input of Sophos products, partners, customers, and developers to constantly learn and improve.

As one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, the CRN ARC Awards recognize best-in-class vendors for their outstanding channel performance and commitment to driving channel growth. Winners are determined from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey of more than 3,000 solution providers across North America, conducted by The Channel Company’s research team. Feedback from these solution providers is essential for refining vendor product and service offerings, bolstering partner support programs and improving partner communications.

“We are thrilled to recognize these vendors who continue to go above and beyond to develop and nurture successful vendor-channel partner relationships by delivering best-in-class product and service offerings,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s Annual Report Card Awards go further than just highlighting our winners, they also offer deep insights into channel opinions and provide vendors with actionable feedback to implement into their channel strategies going forward. Congratulations to all of our award winners.”

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange+ 2021 conference, taking place August 15-17 in San Antonio, TX. Additional coverage of the CRN 2021 ARC results can be viewed online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2021 issue of CRN Magazine.

