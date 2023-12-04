OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) has been named product of the year by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. As the most widely used MDR offering with more than 19,000 customers, Sophos MDR is recognized as the leading MDR offering for “revenue and profit.”

“Demand for always-on and fully managed security operations is at an all-time high, and adoption of Sophos MDR as the industry’s leading MDR offering is rapidly multiplying. The growth opportunity for channel partners is tremendous,” said Rob Harrison, senior vice president of security operations product management at Sophos. “Organizations need help defending against active adversaries that are carrying out attacks at record speed and covering their tracks by disabling or completely wiping out telemetry logs, as evidenced by new Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence. MDR with full-scale incident response is an urgently needed critical layer of 24/7 security, and CRN’s recognition of Sophos MDR as industry best underscores its crucial role protecting organizations against increasingly fast moving and complex attacks.”

Sophos MDR has experienced 51% growth of its customer base since introducing industry-first technology-agnostic capabilities that enable it to be delivered across end users’ existing third-party security deployments as well as Sophos offerings. More than 75 third-party technology integrations are now available on the Sophos Marketplace. Organizations using Microsoft Security can also leverage the recently introduced Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender to fortify endpoint, SIEM, identity, cloud, and other Microsoft Security tools.

“The CRN Products of the Year Awards are among the most highly anticipated industry accolades in the IT channel, in large part because they are based on the real-world experience of solution providers that work with the technology day in and day out,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This year’s winning vendors go to market with a strong focus on the channel and a demonstrated commitment to attaining product excellence that brings advantages to both partners and customers.”

The CRN Products of the Year Awards honor leading IT products and services that represent the most cutting-edge technologies. Finalists were selected by the CRN editorial team across 33 technology categories, which solution providers then scored to determine winners. Sophos MDR received the highest score in the MDR revenue and profit subcategory.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

