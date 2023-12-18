G2 Winter 2024 Reports – Managed Detection and Response, Firewall Sophos MDR and Sophos Firewall rank number one overall in their respective categories in G2’s Winter 2024 Reports.

Sophos MDR, XDR, EDR, Endpoint Protection, and Firewall All Rank a Leader

4 Reports in Row; Sophos is the Only Vendor Named a Leader in These 5 Key Cybersecurity Categories

Sophos MDR and Sophos Firewall #1 Overall in their Categories

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Sophos MDR is a must.” Sophos Intercept X is “…a real threat for hackers!” This is a sampling of the praise Sophos customers shared in G2’s peer-to-peer Winter 2024 Report, making Sophos the only vendor to earn the coveted Leader position in five key cybersecurity categories. This is the fourth report in a row where Sophos has swept as a Leader. The five categories include:

Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Endpoint Protection Suites

Firewall Software

Additionally, Sophos MDR and Sophos Firewall ranked number one overall in their respective categories. The G2 categories include enterprise, mid-market and small business segments, and accolades are based on validated customer reviews.

“It’s a true honor when our customers confirm that, ‘Sophos MDR is a must,’ and our Sophos Intercept X endpoint solution is ‘a real threat for hackers,’” said Raja Patel, chief product officer at Sophos. “This confidence is the reason Sophos repeatedly sweeps the cybersecurity categories in G2’s customer ratings reports. It also shows how much our customers value the security advantages our MDR experts and our innovative technologies deliver to help them better protect, detect, respond to, and remediate relentless alerts and cyberattacks.”

Select Customer Reviews

“Sophos MDR is a must. My team is small, and it’s great knowing if we’re all busy putting out IT fires, MDR is ready to take action if my team is unable to respond immediately to suspicious activity. This is much better than relying on alerts that we need to investigate. Of course, we have alerts enabled, but setting the thresholds for the alerts is nearly impossible. The alerts are either not sensitive enough and we’ll miss something important, or the alerts are too sensitive and we receive too many to investigate. Sophos MDR didn’t just solve this problem; it completely removed it,” said a mid-market customer

“The 24/7 threat-hunting service from Sophos MDR stands out as a feature of utmost importance, providing around-the-clock vigilance and prompt reaction to emerging threats. Its true value lies in the managed remediation process – unlike other solutions that merely notify, Sophos steps in to effectively stop and rectify the issue and then informs us about the incident. This proactive and hands-on approach is what sets Sophos MDR apart and makes it a highly appreciated solution,” said a mid-market customer

“…a real threat for hackers !!! [Intercept X] is easy to use and has a lot of the world’s best technologies. CryptoGuard feature is the essential feature,” said a mid-market customer

“[Intercept X] provides a comprehensive solution with AI and machine learning-based detections and prevention” said a mid-market customer

“Overall, Sophos Firewall is a robust security solution that offers advanced threat protection, easy management, and granular control over your network traffic. Its features help you secure your network, improve network performance, and prevent cyberattacks, making it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes,” said an enterprise customer

Sophos Security Portfolio

Sophos’ portfolio of managed security services and solutions – including Sophos MDR, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, and Sophos Firewall – are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. They’re powered by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, a cross-operational task force of more than 500 security experts within SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI.

Solutions are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where users can oversee installations, respond to alerts and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface. Organizations can also leverage Sophos MDR as a comprehensive threat hunting and remediation service. Free trials are available at Sophos.com. Any organizations under active attack and needing urgent support, should contact the Sophos Incident Response team. For timely information about threat intelligence and attacker behaviors, follow Sophos X-Ops’ latest research.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

