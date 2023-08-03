More Than 250 Customers Rated Sophos MDR, Making Sophos the Most Reviewed Vendor in the Report

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the inaugural Gartner® Voice of the Customer Peer Insights™ report. Sophos received an overall customer rating of 4.8/5, based on 261 reviews, as of May 31 2023, with verified customer reviews praising the service.

The report highlights that Sophos was one of the vendors to receive the highest “Willingness to Recommend” score at 97%, and was also named Customers’ Choice for MDR in the Midsize Enterprise segment, which Gartner ranges between $50 million to $1 billion.

“Regardless of their size and target market, organizations are in the cross-hairs of cyberattackers and need constant 24/7 monitoring, threat detection and response as part of their cybersecurity strategy. The overwhelmingly positive response in the new Gartner Peer Insights report is, in our opinion, indiciative of the trust our customers have in us and the quality of our human-led threat detection and response expertise,” said Rob Harrison, vice president of product management at Sophos. “Our customers’ response also demonstrates the value of our MDR service’s unique ability to integrate and manage existing multi-vendor security environments in a range of markets, including larger, mid-market enterprises.”

Select Sophos MDR customer quotes from the report include:

“Having Sophos support their own endpoint, firewall, and email security products with their own staff’s MDR service has taken our confidence in their critical responses to a new level,” said an IT manager in the manufacturing industry

“Stop working so hard. Let Sophos MDR do it,” said a director of IT in the software industry

“Knowing we have a team watching our organization 24/7/365 gives comfort,” said a manager of cybersecurity and government, risk and compliance in the manufacturing industry

Sophos MDR is the most widely used MDR offering with more than 17,000 customers across all industries, and is the most reviewed MDR solution on other Gartner Peer Insights and G2 reports. It is the only MDR service that can be delivered across end users’ existing third-party security deployments as well as Sophos offerings. Sophos recently launched Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender , a fully-managed offering that provides the industry’s most robust threat response capabilities for organizations using Microsoft Security. The solution adds a critical layer of 24/7 protection across the Microsoft Security suite of endpoint, SIEM, identity, cloud, and other solutions to safeguard against data breaches, ransomware and other active adversary cyberattacks .

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: MDR Services report is available for additional information.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Services, By Peer Contributors, 31 May 2023.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

CONTACT: Contact: Sam Powers, Sophos@walkersands.com