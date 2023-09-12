Sophos Ranks Highest in 26 Reports and Earns 114 Award Badges

as the Only Leader Across MDR, XDR, EDR, Endpoint Protection, and Firewall

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced it has been named the number one overall global Leader for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Firewall Software in G2’s Fall 2023 Reports.

Sophos ranks highest in 26 G2 reports spanning global regions and customer market segments, based on validated customer reviews. Earning 114 total award badges, Sophos is once again the only Leader across MDR, Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection Suites, and Firewall Software.

“We take tremendous pride in every customer review because our approach to delivering cybersecurity as a service is driven by our customers’ goals, challenges, ideas, and successes,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products and managed services at Sophos. “Right now, a goal for many organizations is to detect and stop threats faster in response to a growing trend of cybercriminals executing attacks with unprecedented speed. As detailed in our Active Adversary for Tech Leaders, we saw a continued decline in median attacker dwell time, from nine days in 2022 to five days for ransomware attacks in the first half of 2023. Our position as the only Leader across the most critical prevention, detection and response solutions is evidence that we’re enabling customers to address this and many other emerging attacker behaviors with speed and efficiency.”

Recent Sophos customer reviews on G2 include:

“Seamless integration and proactive protection – Sophos MDR elevates cybersecurity to the next level: The 24/7 threat hunting service from Sophos MDR stands out as a feature of utmost importance, providing around-the-clock vigilance and prompt reaction to emerging threats. Its true value lies in the managed remediation process – unlike other solutions that merely notify, Sophos steps in to effectively stop and rectify the issue and then informs us about the incident. This proactive and hands-on approach is what sets Sophos MDR apart and makes it a highly appreciated solution,” said a vice president of IT at a mid-market company

“Sophos MDR is a must: My team is small, and it’s great knowing if we’re all busy putting out IT fires that MDR is ready to take action if my team is unable to respond immediately to suspicious activity. This is much better than relying on alerts that we need to investigate. Of course, we have alerts enabled, but setting the thresholds for the alerts is nearly impossible; the alerts are either not sensitive enough and we’ll miss something important, or the alerts are too sensitive, and we receive too many to investigate. Sophos MDR didn’t just solve this problem; it completely removed it,” said a mid-market customer

“Proactive threat detection by security experts 24/7: This service freed up our staff to focus more on business enablement, knowing that the MDR team had us covered 24×7 on security. The Sophos Central dashboard provides quick information at a glance, and the support team is there whenever we need additional help,” said a mid-market customer

“One of the best endpoint protection (solutions) on the market: Sophos Intercept X actively monitors the latest malware and ransomware for all our PCs, Macs and servers in one cloud-based suite. I love the ease of management that comes with the dashboard,” said an IT director at a mid-market company

“Network security made simple with Sophos Firewall: Sophos Firewall is a robust security solution that offers advanced threat protection, easy management and granular control over your network traffic. Its features help you secure your network, improve network performance, and prevent cyberattacks, making it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes,” said an assistant manager of network administration and cybersecurity at an enterprise company

These are the latest in a series of industry accolades for Sophos’ managed security services and solutions, including Sophos MDR, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, and Sophos Firewall. These offerings have also this year been named Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for MDR and Network Firewalls, and winners of the Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, CRN Annual Report Card Awards, CRN Tech Innovator Awards, MSP Today Product of the Year Awards, and more.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

