Partnership Helps Organizations Apply for Cyber Insurance and Assess Security Health for Insurability

OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that it has partnered with Cowbell , a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S. The partnership provides businesses with an easy way to access cyber insurance and will allow Sophos customers to directly share their security health information with Cowbell to better facilitate optimal premium quotes and policies.

“Specifically with this partnership, Sophos endpoint customers will be able to ‘opt-in’ to share with Cowbell their endpoint security health status from the Sophos Central platform, using a new data connector. This easy-to-enable connection will streamline Cowbell’s risk assessment process, allowing assessors to efficiently evaluate Sophos customers’ defenses against the requirements needed for insurance policies,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Ideally, the best cyber defense is to have proper protection, detection and response security already in place, but some organizations still need guidance on best practices. This partnership will enable Sophos and Cowbell to provide real-time feedback to our customers about how to improve their practices and risk profile, if needed. We’re excited to work with Cowbell to help forge this path for our customers and other SMEs.”

In addition to the connector between Sophos Central and Cowbell, which will be generally available in April, Sophos will facilitate access to Cowbell insurance through the Sophos Marketplace . Plus, companies can now explore Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) via the Cowbell Marketplace , providing easy access to the world’s most trusted MDR service that currently protects more than 15,000 organizations.

Sophos research indicates that cyber insurance is a key factor when it comes to shoring up security, with 64% of U.S. organizations reporting that they implemented new technologies and/or services to improve their insurance position in the last year, and 57% increased staff training. However, as attacks continue to increase in complexity, 95% of U.S. small and mid-sized organizations cited in the research found their experience of securing cyber insurance coverage changed over the last year. Fifty-two percent reported that they needed a higher level of cybersecurity to qualify for coverage, while 44% said policies are now more complex, and 37% have found that fewer insurance providers are offering them coverage.

“Cowbell is committed to making it easier for SMEs to obtain cyber insurance as part of their overall cybersecurity strategy, particularly with the non-stop evolution of cyberattacks. Our partnership with Sophos supports this commitment, and together we are providing easy, direct access to our cyber insurance services, opportunities for dynamic risk assessment, solutions for improving risk profiles, and optimized premiums,” said Rajeev Gupta, chief product officer and co-founder at Cowbell. “Our partnership with Sophos will expand access to cyber insurance to SMEs, plus provide flexible options based on the size of the company and the coverage needed.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit the Sophos blog post, “Sophos Announces Partnership with Cowbell.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today’s and tomorrow’s threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 20 prominent leading global (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

