OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that it is positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), marking the 14th consecutive time the company has been a Leader in the report.

“We believe Gartner recognized Sophos again, due to our market-leading and flagship EPP solution, a Leader in this Magic Quadrant because we are consistently innovating our protection-first technologies to defeat current and changing cyberattacks,” said Raja Patel, chief product officer at Sophos. “Security vendors cannot stay static. There’s too much at stake. Adversaries will always look for the easiest and newest ways to avoid detection or take advantage of misconfigurations and other security gaps to reach their endgame. That’s why we always prioritize adaptive and preventative EPP defenses for our customers.”

Sophos Intercept X defends more than 300,000 organizations from ransomware, exploited software vulnerabilities and other modern cyberattacks, and leverages deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance protections. Intercept X includes the industry-first Adaptive Attack Protection, which automatically disrupts in-progress attacks and dynamically puts “shields up” to give defenders valuable additional time to respond to an intrusion. The Account Health Check capability also identifies security posture drift and misconfigurations, and provides the ability to remediate these issues with one click.

Sophos Intercept X with Extended Detection and Response (XDR) integrates telemetry sources from numerous technology and security providers, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Check Point, Duo, Proofpoint, Darktrace, and many others, through the Sophos Marketplace. Enhanced security operations and analyst workflow and case management features collate redundant alerts, offer complete visibility from a single console and reduce workloads with automated responses.

Already this year, Sophos was named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report. Sophos was the only vendor recognized as a Customer’s Choice across EPP, managed detection and response (MDR), network firewalls, and mobile threat defense. Like Intercept X, Sophos MDR is recognized and is the most reviewed MDR solution on Gartner Peer Insights and G2. As the most widely used MDR offering with more than 19,000 customers, Sophos MDR is the only MDR service that can be delivered across end users’ existing third-party security deployments as well as Sophos offerings.

Managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, Sophos’ portfolio solutions are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, where security data is collected, correlated and enriched with additional context to enable automatic and synchronized responses to active threats. This platform is further optimized by Sophos X-Ops’ real-time and historical threat intelligence and expertise.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at https://www.sophos.com/.