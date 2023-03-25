Presence in Puerto Rico will assist expansion of services

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Salt Lake City-based Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, hosted a celebratory open house to introduce the company’s newest American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, translation, and captioning services center. The center, along with last year’s re-opening of Sorenson’s Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) service operations in Puerto Rico, symbolizes the company’s commitment to connecting people, businesses, and communities while simultaneously expanding economic, employment, and community partnership opportunities on the island.

“The new Sorenson center supports the essential, technology-driven communication services we provide that connect our customers. The center will also serve as a gathering place for the community – a special, synergistic place where ideas are generated,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson. “We recognize the contributions of our dedicated team members and partners in Puerto Rico, and we look forward to future collaboration as we continue to serve individual customers, local enterprises, government, and advocacy groups.”

Currently, across all service lines, Sorenson connects more than 140 million conversations annually in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Sorenson Puerto Rican center will serve as an operational anchor in the Caribbean to support the expansion of the company’s accessible and inclusive language services.

To celebrate the Puerto Rico center’s opening, and as a demonstration of the company’s ongoing commitment to linguistic diversity, Sorenson today announced a new feature: VRS Spanish Toggle. The feature gives Deaf callers on any VRS-enabled endpoint an easy option to choose whether the next VRS call uses a Spanish or English interpreter.

With two decades of experience working with Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people who have often been overlooked, Sorenson is driven by an overarching mission to serve underrepresented people and communities, including those in Puerto Rico.

“I know firsthand how life-changing interpreting and captioning services are for Deaf people. These services have provided me with true accessibility and inclusion which, in turn, have led to opportunities for me to grow personally and professionally. I can’t imagine my life today without these meaningful language services,” said Sorenson Chief Relationship Officer Lance Pickett.

Sorenson intends to expand its suite of language services. These will support business diversity and drive economic impact in Puerto Rico through a variety of initiatives – including challenging businesses to hire diverse people, increasing accessibility of products to underserved communities, partnering with minority-owned vendors and suppliers, and establishing partnerships with advocacy organizations to support civil rights.

Watch in ASL. Read in Spanish.

Read additional Sorenson news here.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit Sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Disclaimer

If you choose Sorenson as your default provider, you can port your existing 10-digit number to Sorenson from another provider or Sorenson can provide you with one for the geographic area where you live or work. If you later change your default provider, you can port your number to that provider. When selecting Sorenson, you must provide to Sorenson the physical address (i.e., the Registered Location) from which you are placing the call, so that Sorenson can properly route any 911 calls you may make. If you move or change your location, you must notify Sorenson immediately. You can update your Registered Location from your Sorenson videophone by calling (801) 386-8500 or by visiting sorenson.com/support/vrs/manage-account. Sorenson will confirm receipt of your Registered Location information. Emergency calls made via internet-based TRS may not function the same as traditional E911 service. For example, you may not be able to dial 911 if there is an internet-service failure or if you lose electrical power, and your 911 call may not be routed correctly if you have not updated your Registered Location. For more information on the process of obtaining 10-digit numbers and the limitations and risks associated with using Sorenson’s VRS to place a 911 call, please visit Sorenson’s website: sorenson.com/legal.

CONTACT: Press Contact Ann Bardsley Director of Public Relations Sorenson 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com