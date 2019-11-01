Sorenson Communications Announces ASL Interpreting in Texas Just Got Bigger

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sorenson Communications announced the acquisition of the business of Texas-based Communication Axess Ability Group (CAAG), effective Nov. 1, 2019. CAAG serves the state of Texas by providing sign language interpreting, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), communication access real-time translation (CART), and Deaf and hard-of-hearing services through a contract with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services. With this change, Sorenson’s ability to meet the needs of the Deaf community grows, offering customers increased scheduling capabilities, account management, and a dedicated incoming videophone support line in American Sign Language (ASL).

“By combining resources, Texas now has even better availability of skilled ASL interpreters to meet the demands of on-site interpreting needs,” notes Josh Pennise, Sorenson’s national director of community services. “Sorenson and CAAG share the same values of providing reliable, quality interpreting to the Deaf and to the hard-of-hearing community and to customers. Acquiring CAAG’s services was a natural next step for Sorenson. We look forward to serving the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Texas. We welcome CAAG interpreters into our national network!”

Everett Puckett, CAAG CEO and one of CAAG’s partners, says, “Our combined broad footprint will benefit customers by providing them with more choices in interpreter and customer service options. We are committed to providing a seamless transition and the same level of service Texas customers have come to expect. We plan to quickly transition CAAG interpreters, CART writers, and special services employees to Sorenson Community Interpreting Services (SCIS).”

Pennise notes that for the past 18 years, CAAG provided outstanding services to Texas and to the nation. “Sorenson is pleased to build on CAAG’s legacy and dedication to our communities,” he says. “We look forward to serving the Texas community for many years to come!”

For more information about how to schedule an ASL interpreter, call 800-659-4783 (voice), 844-720-1891 (videophone), or send an email to [email protected] . Contact information for Special Programs services and other information is available online at www.scis.com/CAAG .

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Sorenson Communications, LLC ( www.svrs.com and www.scis.com) connects people by delivering the world’s most trusted services, which include Sorenson Video Relay Service (VRS®), the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Community Interpreting Services (SCIS), which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs and situations to provide an unparalleled interpreting experience. As the largest private employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson has access to the most experienced, skilled, and diverse interpreter base in the industry. Sorenson interpreters pass a rigorous skills assessment test, and are provided with myriad resources for interpreter development, training, and advocacy.

Sorenson’s innovative products include the ntouch® VP and the ntouch VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices. Sorenson is the leading provider of Video Relay Service.