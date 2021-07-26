Breaking News
Sorenson Communications Receives Sales and Marketing Technology Award

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sorenson Communications was named one of two Large Organizations of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammy’s honor institutions and products helping to solve the challenges companies have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

“Sorenson is thrilled to be recognized for our distinctive marketing and outreach efforts,” says Sorenson Communications Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “We strive to build authentic connections with our customers so we can learn how best to support them with our services and technologies.”

Sorenson is the world leader in developing Deaf-centric communication technology and providing sign language interpreting services. Understanding the dynamics of multi-linguistics and cross-cultural interactions are key to Sorenson’s unique approach to customer engagement.

“Through our high-quality, carefully developed campaigns, we aim to be the go-to resource for our audience – whether it is about our services and products or Deaf culture,” says Lance Pickett, vice president of marketing for Sorenson. “In addition to the extensive original content we provide customers, we are proud to partner with Deaf influencers and content creators to showcase the beautiful culture we are passionate about.”

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group, says, “We are proud to reward and recognize Sorenson Communications for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Sorenson Communications, LLC
Connecting Life. 
Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest private employer of Deaf people and sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as Lumina and ntouch®  videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

Press Contact
Ann Bardsley
Director of Public Relations
Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall
801-287-9400
[email protected]

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact
Maria Jimenez
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
1 909-529-2737
[email protected]

