SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, today announced it has been recognized as a top-scoring company on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), earning an impressive score of 90. DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top-scoring company on the DEI,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson. “This recognition is a testament to the culture of inclusion that exists at Sorenson. Our core mission involves creating a more accessible and linguistically equitable world. So, naturally, this must be reflected in our workplace where every person has equal opportunity to thrive.”

The DEI evaluates companies on a variety of factors, including employment, accessibility, community engagement, and support services, and Sorenson was recognized for its strength in these areas. More specifically, Sorenson has a long history of hiring people with diverse abilities and offers a variety of accommodations and support services to ensure that all employees can participate fully in the workplace.

Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people, according to the DEI. Disability crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and religion.

“We are proud to be a part of the DEI program,” said Kenya McPheeters, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Sorenson. “The DEI is an important tool for companies that are committed to creating inclusive workplaces, and we are committed to continuing our work to create a workplace where all employees of all abilities can succeed.”

About the DEI:

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”. The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com .

